The New Albany Police Department is searching for a man who is believed to have robbed U.S. Bank on Thursday morning.
According to a news release issued by NAPD, the department was dispatched at about 10:30 a.m. to the bank at 2115 E. Spring St.
Upon arrival, officers were advised that a Black man, about 5'9 in height and weighing approximately 200 to 250 pounds had entered the bank and demanded money, NAPD stated in the news release.
"The individual did not display a weapon during the incident and there are no reported injuries," NAPD stated in the news release.
Police were attempting to find the man Thursday, as he was reported to be wearing faded jeans, an olive-colored hooded sweatshirt, a white baseball cap and a black mask at the time of the robbery.
An undetermined amount of money was taken during the robbery.
"We are asking for public assistance in identifying the individual responsible for this crime," NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said. "It's important for our investigation if an individual has information, even slight information, that can help us identify the responsible party."
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call NAPD at 812-948-5317, or the crime line at 812-948-NAPD.
