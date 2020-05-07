NEW ALBANY — Police are searching for a New Albany man they say shot another man five times last week at an apartment complex.
Donald M. Brackens, 26, is charged with a level 1 felony of attempted murder for the incident reported May 2. A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday.
Court records show New Albany police responded to Valley Ridge apartment complex on a report of a shooting. They found the victim, who had sustained gunshot wounds to his left arm and right hip. He was taken to University of Louisville hospital.
The victim later told police he had been visiting someone in another apartment when Brackens knocked on the door. The defendant wanted to know who owned the car parked outside and then asked the victim if he was hitting on his girlfriend. The victim said no, and Brackens is reported to have then shot him multiple times.
Further investigation showed Brackens’ girlfriend had been sitting outside when the victim pulled up and asked to speak with her and ultimately asked for her number. She went inside and told Brackens and he became angry and left with a friend. A few minutes later, a neighbor told her someone had been shot at the complex.
Police report finding five 9mm shell casings inside the apartment where the shooting occurred. In addition to the injuries to his right arm and left hip, the victim was found to have three bullet wounds to his back and a graze wound on his right hip.
“In our community, we take acts of violence of this kind and the illegal use of firearms extremely seriously and we intend to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” Floyd County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Chris Lane said.
Anyone with information about this case can contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411.
