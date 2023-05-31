NEW ALBANY - Indiana State Police said New Albany Police Cpl. Andrew Byrne is in fair condition after Tuesday's shooting in the area of 15th and Market streets.
Suspect Barry Sowders, 29, is charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection to the case.
ISP said that Sowders shot at Byrne and two other officers, striking Byrne.
The incident began after a person called police and accused Sowders of trying to shoot them in the 300 block of Green Street in New Albany on Tuesday morning.
The person was not shot and police located a vehicle that matched the description of Sowders at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Grant Street.
When Sowders got out of the vehicle police saw he was in possession of a handgun.
Sowders then started to flee on foot and fired at two officers, including Byrne. Byrne was struck and fired back at Sowders, striking the suspect.
Both Byrne and Sowders are expected to recover from their injuries.
ISP believes Sowders continued to flee on foot and shot at a third officer.
At around 12:30 p.m. police located Sowders on the porch of a Market Street residence a short distance from the shooting.
Sowders is awaiting arraignment.
