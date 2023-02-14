NEW ALBANY — Mayor Jeff Gahan in a posting on the city’s website Tuesday announced that all police officers will now be equipped with naloxone (NARCAN), a life-saving medication that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose.
The posting cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in noting fentanyl overdose is the number 1 cause of death for people aged 18-45.
The New Albany Fire Department has been equipped with this life-saving medicine for some time, Gahan said, adding that all department heads in the city will be trained in its use.
This move follows months of collaboration and partnership with Hoosier Action, local health officials, public safety officials, and addiction prevention specialists, he said, noting that to ensure police officers and department heads are properly trained in the use of naloxone, multiple training sessions will be conducted over the next several weeks.
Naloxone, also known as Narcan, has been proven to be highly effective in reversing opioid overdoses. The medication works by binding to the same receptors in the brain that opioids bind to, thus reversing the effects of the overdose.
“The health and safety of our residents is our top priority,” Gahan said. “We believe that equipping our police officers with naloxone is an important step in our ongoing efforts to combat the opioid epidemic in our community. With proper training, our officers will be able to quickly and effectively save lives in the event of an overdose. I want to thank Hoosier Action for their partnership and assistance on this initiative.”
“We want to thank the City of New Albany, Mayor Jeff Gahan, and Chief Bailey for responding to residents’ concerns and making this policy change to save lives,” said Kate Hess Pace, executive director of Hoosier Action. “Our members are excited to hear this news and it demonstrates that when we work together with the City on important issues we can save lives and make a difference.”
“As a police department, our mission is to protect and serve our community,” said Police Chief Todd Bailey. “Carrying naloxone gives us the ability to save lives in a matter of minutes, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to prevent opioid-related deaths in our city.
“This also helps protect our officers when they have to handle fentanyl-laced drugs, as even touching the substance can have detrimental health effects. Our officers will undergo extensive training to ensure that they are prepared to properly administer and carry Naloxone.”
“The New Albany Fire Department has carried Narcan for some time, and many lives have been saved because of its use,” said Fire Chief Matt Juliot. “Now, over the next several weeks, we will be training even more staff in its use to help prevent the loss of life in New Albany.”
