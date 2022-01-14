NEW ALBANY — The brand new Mustang crossover looks sharp parked at police headquarters with its New Albany Police Department logo and a lightning bolt painted where the gas cap should be.
But the vehicle doesn’t have a gas tank, it doesn’t even have a normal engine. The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E police cruiser is New Albany’s first all-electric vehicle.
It’s a far cry from Officer Mike Lawrence’s 1980s model Chevy Caprice he drove when he joined the force 30 years ago.
These days he’s keeping a journal about his first six months driving the department’s newest car. He pops the hood to show that’s where he keeps his police gear, with no traditional engine in sight. Inside, the car is set up like a typical police vehicle.
“Over the years we have made the effort to be as fuel conscious and economically conscious as possible,” said New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, adding the department has already switched from 8-cylinder to 6-cylinder vehicles. “We are looking at being environmentally sensitive and saving money, and we’re (also) looking at utilizing a vehicle that would provide the same service as one of our gasoline-powered vehicles.”
NAPD now has around 80 police vehicles, all powered by gas, except for the electric cruiser that’s been on the streets for about a week.
Bailey said the cruiser drives just like any other car. In general, a police officer will drive 50 to 100 miles every shift.
“You could go on a full charge and probably get two full shifts on it if you wanted to,” Bailey said.
The police department spends between $3,500 and $4,000 per year on gasoline for each cruiser. The electric police car takes about three hours to charge and there’s a charging station at Officer Lawrence’s home, with a plan to add other charging stations in town.
New Albany isn’t the only police department in Indiana with an electric vehicle, but it is one of the first.
Bailey said he talked to the police chief of a department near Indianapolis that’s also experimenting with electric cruisers. NAPD chose the Mustang model since it’s American-made, performs the best and is the most comfortable model the department tested. The cost is similar to a normal cruiser.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said the city has been considering the purchase of an electric vehicle for some time. It’ll be evaluated so officials can see how it performs and how much money it can save.
“It’s a clear step toward protecting the environment, which we are pretty confident will also have some cost savings,” he said.
If all goes well, Gahan said the city would consider purchasing more electric vehicles.
“We are committed to making New Albany a city that is very respectful of the environment,” Gahan said. “We are very interested in improving the quality of life for every resident and that includes improving the quality of air and overall health of the environment.”
