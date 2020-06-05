NEW ALBANY — The July 3 celebration on New Albany’s riverfront has been postponed, if possible, to a later date.
The Independence Day celebration features fireworks, live music and entertainment. Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order signed Wednesday extending the public health emergency into July was the primary reason for the cancellation, city officials confirmed in a statement issued Friday afternoon.
The order extends to July 4. In the statement, officials said moving the event by one day can be difficult.
“The city works with numerous local vendors, live bands, production crews, barge teams, and fireworks crews who are committed to the city of New Albany each year for the 3rd, but make other plans for the 4th,” officials said in the statement.
“In addition to that, numerous permits must be filed with state and federal agencies to allow for a safe event, including the United States Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security. These permits can take up to three months to be fully approved.”
The city is in contact with those groups in hopes of rescheduling the event for later in the year, if possible.
In 2016, the July 3 celebration was postponed due to weather. It was held later that summer in August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.