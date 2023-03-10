NEW ALBANY — The City of New Albany is progressing with multiple outdoor recreation projects, including ongoing shoreline amenities.
Catherine Puckett, a landscape architect with HWC Engineering, provided project updates at Monday’s New Albany City Council meeting.
Puckett said she has been working with the city for several years to develop plans for multiple projects, including Silver Creek Landing, Ohio River Greenway extensions, River Recreation park and South Monon Freedom Trail.
The Silver Creek Landing project offering recreational access to Silver Creek is “substantially complete,” Puckett said. The landing allows for paddling and fishing along the stream.
The completion of metal work, railing and signage is ongoing for the Silver Creek Landing project, and the work is expected to conclude at the end of the month. The landing features a kayak launch, a scenic overlook, a trailhead and stairway access to the creekbed.
“People want to get down to the water,” she said. “It’s kind of a natural draw. Not only [does the project] allow that access, but I think as the spring comes around and the greenery starts to grow, it will feel a little more natural there.”
The city’s northward expansion of the greenway, a path connecting with the Silver Creek Landing, is also nearing completion. This paved trail also connects with the Loop Island Wetlands, and it goes to the kayak launch at Silver Creek Landing.
The trail also offers access to neighborhoods around Providence Way, Spring Street, Beharrel Avenue and Market Street.
“It’s a really nice ascent onto the top of the levy — just a really nice view,” she said. “A lot of the details here are similar to that of the [Ohio River Greenway] — the limestone wall detail, the path lighting all make that go together with what you have down on the riverfront right now.”
In late 2022, construction wrapped up on the westward expansion of the Ohio River Greenway. The paved pathway extends the Greenway past the skate park to the future River Recreation park.
Construction of a boat ramp at the future River Recreation site, located at the former QRS Recycling site, began in 2022, and the work is expected to last until December. The boat ramp will also include a parking lot, trailhead and an overlook picnic area.
“When it’s complete, it really will be a great place to watch the sunset and just get to that shoreline,” Puckett said. “I think the levy has kind of divided residents of New Albany from the water for quite some time, but a lot of these improvements allow access, which is really great.”
Puckett notes that the first phase of the River Recreation project was the demolition and cleanup of the QRS Recycling property, and although there is a lot of work ahead, she feels it is “a million times better” than when they started working at the former industrial site.
“It’s just a really impressive transformation so far,” she said.
Planning is underway for developing the park at the River Recreation site, which will be included in the city’s updated 5-year parks and recreation master plan. The master plan is ongoing, and it will likely be approved by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources in April, according to Puckett.
The City of New Albany recently opened a public survey and presented a February public meeting about the master plan to gather feedback for the city’s parks, including concepts for the future River Recreation site.
Puckett said so far, community members have voiced interest in features such as a natural playground and an open lawn at the River Recreation park.
“[The nature play idea] is kind of looking beyond traditional playgrounds with slides and swings and looking at using natural elements [such as] logs, driftwood, which you would have in no short supply here along the river, she said.
Puckett said a schematic design for New Albany’s portion of the 63-mile South Monon Freedom Trail should be complete by the summer, and construction is projected to start next year.
The New Albany trailhead of the rails-to-trails project will be located north of the Sazerac facility near Grant Line Road. The trail will cross five counties along the former Monon railway spanning from New Albany to Bedford.
The City of New Albany has received $4 million from Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funding and $4 million from DNR’s Next Level Trails grants for the South Monon Freedom Trail, and in January, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a $29.5 million investment in developing the regional trail.
The city plans to eventually connect the South Monon Freedom Trail to the Ohio River Greenway, but the exact plans and route for that connection have not been determined, according to Puckett. This could require the use of existing right-of-ways and acquiring additional easements, she said.
Stefanie Griffith, a member of the New Albany City Council, asked about security along new trails at Monday’s meeting. New Albany Economic Development Director Claire Johnson said the New Albany Police Department will patrol the paths on bikes.
New Albany Councilman Adam Dickey said in his experience cycling on the Ohio River Greenway, he frequently sees New Albany police patrolling the pathway, particularly in the warmer months.
New Albany Councilman Josh Turner asked about flooding concerns at the River Recreation site and safety for paddlers on Silver Creek.
According to Puckett, flooding could be an issue at the waterfront park since it will be in the flood zone, but she said focusing on amenities such as a natural playground instead of a traditional one would require less of an investment if they had to rebuild due to flooding damage.
Turner’s asked whether there would be any safety precautions for kayakers, including whether the city has plans for a “take-out” point where paddlers could leave the waterway before reaching the Ohio River. Puckett said she did not know of any plans for one.
“My fear is we are going to bring green kayakers to paddle three-fourths a mile onto a low-head dam and then there’s no place for them to take out,” Turner said.
The Providence Mill low-head dam, located near Silver Creek Landing, has been the subject of litigation for the City of New Albany, which has appealed the planned removal of the dam. The litigation involves EcoSystems Connections Institute and DNR, and a final hearing is planned for April 23, according to previous reporting from the News and Tribune.
The removal of the low-head dam is part of River Heritage Conservancy’s plans for Origin Park in Clark County, which also feature recreational access to Silver Creek. The conservancy cites safety concerns associated with these types of dams, which pose risks for swimmers and paddlers.
Johnson said the city has applied to DNR for modifications to the dam but has not heard back, and the city is also working with the United States Geological Survey to place a meter of water levels at the landing.
Dickey said it could be helpful for the New Albany Parks and Recreation Department to plan educational programs on kayaking safety.
New Albany City Councilman Jason Applegate noted the transformative effects of the Monon Trail in Indianapolis, and he sees the recreational projects as a major opportunity for New Albany.
“It’s a big deal what’s going on here,” he said. “My daughter’s 7, and it’s going to be a different New Albany than when I grew up and downtown was pretty vacant and not a lot going on and you just didn’t go down to the riverfront.”
Puckett said the city’s ownership of the waterfront area is a “huge deal” for New Albany.
“That’s open for the residents to use all that space, which is just really phenomenal, and it continues to be a priority of the city to ensure that remains open with free access to the public,” she said.
Puckett said these recreational projects will help improve the quality of life, tourism and workforce recruitment in the community.
“Businesses want to be near trails and people want to be near trails, so it really affects a number of things,” she said. “Trail tourism is a real thing. I think people are not just looking for one to two miles here and there, but they are looking for 20, 30, 40 miles they can bike and stay overnight in different Airbnbs and eat local food,” she said.
