NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Redevelopment Commission continues to allocate funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), aiding small businesses and essential workers.
A total of $590,750 will be dispersed between 67 small businesses in New Albany, as approved by the redevelopment commission at its Tuesday meeting.
The allocation of funds acts as phase two of the city’s Small Business Grants program. Last year, 43 businesses were aided in phase one with funds totaling $423,750.
“When we think about programs that we worked on with regards to ARP dollars, this has certainly been one that has helped stabilize our community and really been a part of the rescue that our businesses needed,” redevelopment commission member Adam Dickey said.
Small businesses, those with less than 100 employees, that are still facing pandemic-related hardships were able to apply for grants up to $10,000.
New Albany’s Economic Development and Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said that businesses are still dealing with supply chain and worker shortage issues, among others.
“With the demand we had this time we know that there’s still some lingering negative economic effects from the pandemic out there, whether it be inflation, whether it be labor, whether it be various restrictions that they’re still recovering from,” Staten said.
The redevelopment commission also approved $830,000 from ARP to go toward paying essential workers during the pandemic.
The decision came after the U.S. Department of Treasury ruled to expand the use of ARP funds, including to provide premium pay for essential workers. The final ruling is set to take effect on April 1, according to the treasury’s website.
Staten said that the city controller's office is working to put together a plan following the federal and state guidelines
Outside of ARP funds, the redevelopment commission agreed to provide TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana with $60,000 through a one-year Educational Programming Agreement.
The theater company is scheduled to return this year after a two-year pause during the pandemic. Through the agreement, the city is trying to provide support for the company as it prepares to reopen its doors.
“It’s an Educational Programming Agreement, so there’ll be educational pieces to what they do over there, whether it be working with local kids or even local adults,” Staten said.
Redevelopment commission member Jason Applegate said that there are a lot of educational pieces involved in theater that make it important to keep companies like TheatreWorks available for youth to take part in.
Dickey pointed out that by helping the company, located at 203 E. Main St., they will also be bringing more business to downtown.
“When folks go to a show, they don’t just go to a show. They go get something to eat at one of the local restaurants, they spend a little time downtown shopping. So, there’s an exponential impact to the community, above and beyond the support for theater,” Dickey said.
