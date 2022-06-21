NEW ALBANY — There's always a risk of damage when public art is installed, but when something actually happens, it's heartbreaking to the artists.
That's the word from local artist and Indiana University Southeast art professor Tammy Burke and leadership at the Carnegie Center for Art and History after someone defaced a mosaic displayed out front of the New Albany Museum.
"...You can't spell Carnegie without 'G'," said Carnegie Creative Leader of Exhibition Development and Education Julie Leidner.
But, that's what's happening after someone stole the 'G' from the display outside, which was a mosaic that spelled out the word Carnegie.
"We just noticed it was missing last week," Leidner said. "And we were sad about that, because we all really loved that tile mosaic installation.
Whoever stole the letter had to go to considerable effort, Leidner said, adding that the piece was very solidly installed on the front yard of the museum.
"It was something that really brightened up our front lawn, even if it was just temporary," she said. "What makes it especially upsetting is that the mosaic tile was made by a student at IUS and they were going to get it back at the end of the summer. And now they can't, because it was stolen."
IUS students, along with Burke, handcrafted the letters, with tiles on each side. Materials from the IUS workshop and donated mirror from New Albany business Wolf Glass and Paint Co. were used for the piece of public art at 201 E. Spring Street.
Burke said the project was for her mosaics class, which was a special topics class that isn't always offered.
"The whole reason we were doing it was we started doing small projects (for) indoor use and wanted to make them through the class (so that) they would withstand the outdoor elements," she said.
At first, the tiles were going to be installed at IUS, but Burke worked with the Carnegie so the art could have a broader reach to people driving in downtown New Albany.
Students were tasked with making a mosaic on each of the letters to spell out the word 'Carnegie.'
Burke said student Rachel Stephens made the now missing 'G.'
"She has a wonderful attitude and I even asked if I could share her thoughts on it," Burke said. "She said, 'Well maybe someone with a name that starts with 'G' will cherish it all their life."
The hope is to get the art piece returned to the museum, no questions asked. Anyone who knows its whereabouts can call The Carnegie at 812-944-7336 or drop it off at the front door.
"I put a (monetary) value of $450 on the G; this is not the sort of thing you can just go out and buy, this didn't come from Hobby Lobby," Burke said. "This is all 100% handmade, a lot of attention, and that is the heartbreaking part. My student putting her work in and someone just takes it."
