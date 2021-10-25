NEW ALBANY — Adding more funding toward emergency medical services has been a constant conversation point at the New Albany City Council’s budget sessions this year, though the 2022 budget was approved 7-2 without seeing any changes related to the topic.
The two council members who voted no, Al Knable and Josh Turner, made efforts at last week’s meeting to allocate funds toward EMS in response to New Albany residents’ concerns about long wait times for ambulances.
City Attorney Shane Gibson said during the meeting Thursday that the public safety committee will meet to discuss the situation and determine necessary next steps before more money is put toward EMS.
“Throwing potential extra money at an AMR and/or ambulance service without a little bit more data seems a little premature at this point,” Gibson said Thursday.
In a news release from Oct. 13, the city said that the reason for longer ambulance times was due to long dropoff times at the hospital, though the president of Baptist Health Floyd, Mike Schroyer, said that the times presented in the release were an inaccurate representation.
Gibson said that Mayor Jeff Gahan is to meet with Schroyer on Wednesday and will discuss the issue.
After the discussion, the safety committee will meet to look at the findings and determine what the issue is directly correlated to, whether it be COVID-19, hospital staffing or number of ambulances, for example.
The safety committee is composed of council members Jason Applegate, Greg Phipps and David Abersold. Applegate said that they are hoping to meet next week to begin discussing EMS issues.
At the Thursday meeting, Knable attempted to propose an amendment to the budget that called for $150,000 to be allocated in a separate fund that could be used if the committee determined money was necessary to solve the issue.
For the amendment appeal to be valid, Gibson said that the increase in funding lines on the budget would have to be recommended by the mayor before.
Knable said one of the reasons he brought up the topic with urgency at the meeting was because he noticed the number of concerned calls from New Albany residents about the issue he's received so far this year was more than he received in the previous two years combined.
“I thought it was time to again bring this up, rather than continue to talk about it, actually get something done about it,” Knable said.
Though no funds were set aside for EMS in the budget, Knable said that he is not worried about finding the money if the committee determines it is needed, but by bringing it to the forefront at the meeting he was hoping to be proactive.
Applegate said that money can be used from the rainy day fund and possibly other funds if it is needed next year. He also noted that if the council is seeing the same issue when it comes time to make the 2023 budget, then they will address it again and see if the cost needs to be added into the budget.
“We've just gotta make sure we’re not putting out a long-term cost to fix a short-term issue,” Applegate said.
Applegate said that the committee probably would not flesh out details on the topic until it met again with the city council, and if they determine that it is an immediate issue to jump on, committee members can call an emergency meeting.
