NEW ALBANY — A potential site for the new police station building in New Albany was approved for purchase by the New Albany Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday.
Several parcels of land at the corner of Spring Street and Scribner Drive were purchased for $400,000 by the city from Chalfant Industries.
City attorney Shane Gibson said that the property is one of multiple parcels that the city is looking at as a site for the new police station. When Chalfant Industries put the property up for sale, the redevelopment authority wanted to go ahead and make the purchase, according to Gibson.
Several law enforcement individuals told Gibson that they would prefer for the new building to be located close to their current area to access the courtrooms and prosecutors located in the City-County Building.
Whether the property is the chosen destination for the police station, Gibson and commission member Adam Dickey said that it is appropriate that the city decides what is built there.
Dickey said that he thinks the city should have control of the space as there are a number of public amenities in the area, including the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library and New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter.
“We’ve had a lot of synergy there, a lot of public assets. I think we want to make sure that whatever ultimately goes there is a good use that compliments and fits the rest of that area,” Dickey said.
Gibson said that aside from the police station, the site could potentially be used for a mixed housing and retail space, as that is always a need in the city.
The expressway also makes the area a unique gateway for those leaving and entering Downtown New Albany, according to Dickey.
“Keeping that area lively I think is important. What we don’t want is people’s maybe last impression as they leave our city to be that we’ve got a dilapidated building, or a rundown lot or an undesirable building there,” Dickey said.
Chalfant Industries was partial to the city owning the property, though Gibson said they received numerous offers for it. Because of the group's preference, the city ended up being able to purchase the land at a discounted rate compared to the market, according to Gibson.
The redevelopment commission voted unanimously to approve the purchase of the property. A vacancy on the commission has not yet been filled.
A release and indemnity agreement was also unanimously approved on Tuesday for a piece of property that the city purchased several years ago.
The property, at 2202 Spring Street, was formerly a Speedway gas station and will eventually become three single-family homes. The approved agreement means that Speedway is released from liability as the property is developed.
