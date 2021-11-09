NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Redevelopment Commission approved several items at Tuesday’s meeting in city hall, including hiring a building firm for a new firehouse and a $56,000 grant for the Floyd County Token Club.
The commission voted to hire GM Development Companies LLC as the builder to construct a new firehouse in New Albany. The station would replace the Twin Oaks firehouse, which serves neighborhoods off of Charlestown Road.
The city’s economic development and redevelopment director, Josh Staten, said that the Twin Oaks location is just not where it needs to be, and they are hoping to build a more modern facility that can better serve the community.
The city has not decided on a location for the new firehouse. Though Staten said they have a couple of spots in mind, they wanted to decide on a builder and rely on their expertise for which location would be best.
Once started, the project is expected to take 15 to 16 months to complete.
In addition to approving a builder, the commission approved a $56,000 grant from federal American Rescue Plan funds for the Floyd County Token Club, an alcoholism treatment program downtown at 506 Pearl St.
The grant will be used to restore the building and address maintenance concerns, aiming to create a better environment inside the building.
“This building and this organization is valuable to the community,” Staten said, noting the importance of this type of program when substance abuse remains an issue in the community and was worsened by the isolation of the pandemic.
At Tuesday’s meeting the commission also agreed to purchase four properties for nearly $400,000, at 1115, 1115 1/2 and 1105 Vincennes Street, and 1609 Locust St.
Staten said that after the properties are demolished the ultimate goal is for the area to become a residential site to help with the need for quality housing in the city. The properties were formerly an auto sales shop, a plumbing headquarters and a small house.
“Doing these types of projects and continuing these projects really do make a difference and then these items bring in private businesses,” said redevelopment member and city councilman Jason Applegate. “We’re seeing that play out, and it’s a nice process to see in uptown.”
“I think this project fits right alongside of that,” Applegate continued. “Whatever this happens to be next I think it will be a positive from where the property sits today.”
