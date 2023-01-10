NEW ALBANY – The New Albany Redevelopment Commission is allocating additional American Rescue Plan dollars to assist the Floyd County Token Club with its building renovations.
The commission voted Tuesday to approve $325,000 to support the building updates for the organization, which provides weekly treatment programming to address drug and alcohol abuse. The club is at 506 Pearl St. in downtown New Albany.
This commission previously allocated $450,000 in ARP funds to the Token Club, including a $56,000 allocation in November 2021 and $400,000 in May 2022.
New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson told the redevelopment commission that the funding is a “pretty good investment” to support the Token Club, and it will allow the organization to “completely modernize” the building.
“The site, as a lot of old buildings can be, is in pretty rough shape,” he said. “They indicated that they have the ability to completely improve that facility and that structure — modernize it and update everything so that they will not only continue servicing people but expand their services.”
Mark Decker, vice president of the Token Club board of directors, said he is excited that the city is helping the organization make the facility a “cleaner, safer, more family-friendly place.”
“It will help not just the recovery and addiction community, but also their families,” he said. “It’s going to help us maintain and update our building. We’re a nonprofit, so when something happens, we have to reach out to people and see if they’ll help us out. We’ve kind of piecemealed this thing together for so many years.”
Through previous ARP funding, Decker said engineers and architects have evaluated the structural integrity of the building, which was determined to be in solid shape, and a number of updates have taken place. The club bought new kitchen equipment, replaced the front doors and painted one of the main areas.
The electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems are in need of an update, and the club needs new ceilings, exterior paint, floors and furnishings, according to Decker.
“The heating system isn’t adequate and neither is the air-conditioning system in the summertime,” he said. “This gives us an opportunity to make people more comfortable and more apt to stay there.”
There is space on the second floor of the building that the Token Club is not using, so there are plans to expand. The organization plans to add about 5,000 square feet of meeting space and remodel other areas.
“We have a Spanish-speaking room up top and our [Alcoholics Anonymous] meeting room that are in dire need of remodeling and replacement of furnishings,” Decker said. “We have some holes in the wall and stuff like that,” Decker said.
Irving Joshua, president of the New Albany Redevelopment Commission, said the goal is for the funding to support both short-term and long-term needs of the Token Club, and the commission felt it was an opportunity to “address issues that have been exacerbated by COVID.”
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan praised the work done by the volunteer-led Token Club in a Tuesday news release.
“New Albany has been at the forefront of the opioid crisis and fighting the negative effects of addiction, and this is just one more step that we are doing in helping those who have been impacted by this crisis,” he said. “The Token Club is an exceptional group of local volunteers that help those in our community who are dealing with addiction, substance abuse, and other serious behavioral and mental health issues, and we are proud to be able to bring these dollars into service helping those most in need.”
The New Albany Redevelopment Commission also voted Tuesday to transfer ownership of a site that could potentially be used for the city’s new police headquarters. In 2022, the commission purchased a property on West Spring Street and Scribner Drive.
The resolution approved by the commission will allow for the transfer of the site to the recently-established New Albany Building Corporation. The New Albany City Council voted last Thursday to OK the police headquarters project on the first and second readings.
The transfer of ownership will only occur if the council approves the project on the third and final reading.
On Tuesday, Robert Norwood began his position on the New Albany Redevelopment Commission after he was appointed by the mayor. He also serves on the New Albany Plan Commission and the New Albany Housing Authority Commission.
The commission named officers at Tuesday’s meeting – Joshua was reappointed president, and Terry Middleton was appointed vice president.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.