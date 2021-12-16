NEW ALBANY — A majority of the New Albany City Council voted against a resolution on Thursday, keeping the responsibility of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds with the city’s redevelopment commission.
The council initially voted in May to have the New Albany Redevelopment Commission control the funds, being one of the only communities in the state to have the federal money be distributed by a mostly appointed body.
The resolution, proposed by council members Scott Blair and Al Knable, asked for the funds to come back to the city council to be distributed, and for all previous uses of ARP funds to be reviewed by the council.
Though the council voted on Thursday to amend the resolution to not have previously spent funds be reviewed, the vote was still 6-3 against the resolution. Blair, Knable and council member Josh Turner each voted in favor.
Much of the discussion at the council’s meeting revolved around the legality of the redevelopment commission allocating the funds.
Blair said that one of his main concerns with funding not being overseen by the council is how it will be reflected in the audit review, potentially having a negative financial impact on the city.
The redevelopment commission seeks outside legal guidance from law firm Frost, Brown and Todd, and representative Beau Zeller told the council that everything the commission is doing is in line with federal guidelines.
Blair stated that the city is in violation of state code, which he interpreted to mean that all appropriations should be approved by the council. Zeller pointed out that the council has already allocated the funds to the redevelopment commission.
“I feel confident that what we have done and everything we have done has been directly in line with the federal law that congress passed,” Economic Development & Redevelopment Director Josh Staten told the News and Tribune prior to the council meeting on Thursday.
There was some discussion at the meeting initiated by Blair about the redevelopment commission continuing its work with ARP funds, as he has no issue with the way the money has been spent thus far. But he wants the allocations brought back to the council to approve.
“To me, we’re taking on a risk that we shouldn’t be taking on. It’s a simple process to just have the city council approve what’s already been approved by the redevelopment and take all the risk off the table,” Blair said.
Council member David Aebersold thought that doing this would be harmful as it would take longer for the funds to be distributed into the community to help people.
The redevelopment commission, consisting of two council members and three members appointed by Mayor Jeff Gahan, has approved the use of about $4.7 million of the nearly $17 million of the COVID-19 relief funds for 17 different projects.
“I think if you look at what we’ve done we’ve got it out efficiently, we’ve got it out effectively, and we’ve really, I think, made a huge impact in the community,” Staten said.
Staten said that these rescue plan funds are right in the wheelhouse of the redevelopment department as they often manage federal funding.
Staten noted that redevelopment had directly received the first federal coronavirus economic relief funding (the CARES Act) in 2020, because of the city being considered an entitlement unit by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“We’re the only community…in the area that can manage our own CDBG [Community Development Block Grant] funds because the Department of Housing and Urban Development has specified us as an entitlement community because our expertise on staff and dealing with federal funding,” Staten said.
Irving Joshua, president of the redevelopment commission, said that he thinks the commission is doing an excellent job with distributing the funds.
Many of the organizations the redevelopment commission has assisted with ARP funds this year, they had already assisted before, according to Joshua.
“It’s really not a negative on the council, it’s just that we have individuals and we have had interactions with businesses and organizations for decades that would be ones that would be applying for or would need these funds,” Joshua said.
The council passed a different resolution at Thursday’s meeting, that designated the ARP fund into three line items, in order to follow a November directive from the State Board of Accounts. The directive requires that the premium pay goes through a salary line item so eligible government employees from March of 2020 to May of 2021 can receive a stipend.
The lines allocated $830,000 for salaries for premium pay, $12 million for response to public health emergencies related to COVID-19 and $4 million for investments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.