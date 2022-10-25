NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Redevelopment Commission is taking the next step in plans to build a new police headquarters.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the commission voted unanimously to enter a contract with Axis Architecture. New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said the architecture firm will develop preliminary cost estimates and a needs assessment for the project.
The architectural plans will then be presented to the redevelopment commission and the New Albany City Council. In late July, the city purchased land parcels for $400,000 at the corner of Scribner Drive and Spring Street for the potential building of the new police station.
Adam Dickey, a member of the redevelopment commission and a city council member, emphasized that the commission is “not sidestepping the process,” saying “we’re trying to put the pieces together to make that presentation.
“The bottom line is, this just establishes some options for the architect,” he said.
Gibson said the city will need strong estimates for the building of a new police station before determining the best financing options for the project.
“This is a necessary step in that process,” Gibson said.
He said the city is still at “the second step out of about 80” when it comes to plans for the police station.
“We need the architect to take it one step further based on the needs assessments and then ultimately give us an idea of what the estimated cost will be, so then we can do go to the next step, which is figuring out a financing mechanism, a purchasing mechanism or a building mechanism,” Gibson said.
Gibson said the city is considering a station consisting of 20,000 square feet that would include two stories and a basement. Currently, the New Albany Police Department is using about 9,000 square feet in a facility that’s owned by the county.
Although the city is still considering site options, the property at Spring Street and Scribner Drive, located near the City-County Building, is considered a “premier spot” for the project, he said.
Last year, the New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority recommended that the city move the police department from its current site at the Frank C. Denzinger Criminal Justice Center.
The redevelopment commission also voted Tuesday to award a 4-acre site on Barack Obama Way to W.M. Kelley, allowing the metal fabricator to expand in Grant Line Industrial Park West. The company already has a facility at 620 Durgee Drive, located across the street from the new site.
The City of New Albany will be working with the company to finalize a project agreement for the property.
