SOUTHERN INDIANA — New Albany and Jeffersonville’s city councils both met Monday night to address a variety of issues.
New Albany City Council
A traffic calming resolution that was sent to New Albany’s public safety committee in February, was rejected when it came back to the New Albany City Council on Monday.
The public safety committee, composed of council members Greg Phipps, David Aebersold and Jason Applegate, gave the non-binding resolution an unfavorable recommendation.
The resolution asked for the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety to evaluate street safety, particularly looking at speeding and the possible use of traffic calming measures.
After an hour of conversation and hearing presentations from the city’s engineer, Larry Summers, and police chief, Todd Bailey, the council voted 6-3 against the resolution.
Applegate and Aebersold voted against the resolution because they said they believe that the council should determine a process of how to collect information from residents concerned about traffic.
“I think the process is with us, it doesn’t need to go anywhere else. We need to come up with the process of how we’re going to collect this information,” Aebersold said, “I think it’s in our lap of what we need to do with it.”
Phipps said from the data points that the council has easily available, they can accept that the traffic issues are not some sort of epidemic problem.
“My view was that this resolution was to resolve and do something that is already being done,” Phipps said.
Council members Josh Turner and Scott Blair co-authored the resolution, and with council member Al Knable, made up the three votes in favor.
Turner said he does not feel comfortable there is a process in place.
“This is this initial gathering of data, but there is no what’s next. There is no what gets priority versus another street. There is no plan of how we collect data,” Turner said.
“For two years we have collected data and for us to continue to follow through in that same way we should expect the same results, which has not been anything,” he continued.
Several members from the public spoke to the council before the vote, sharing their concerns about traffic safety in differing parts of the city.
Two New Albany residents asked for speed tables to be put in, one on Court Avenue and one on McDonald Lane, to address speeding.
Crystal Lewis and Ann McNally have shared their fears with the council several times about the speeding that occurs on Charlestown Road. Lewis said Monday that she believes the solution is to turn the part of the street back to a one-way.
Summers addressed the issue of one-way streets Monday, stating that the two-way traffic works to prevent a car from passing another that is going slower.
The area on Charlestown Road mentioned by Lewis and McNally is being evaluated by the city, according to Summers.
“There are areas of concern and when people do bring them up, we try to come up with solutions for those,” Summers said.
He said that they are looking at potential barriers around the curve on Charlestown Road but they need to ensure they do not infringe on the sidewalk.
Through the conversation at the meeting, Knable and Summers both agreed that the city should take both proactive and reactionary measures when it comes to traffic safety.
There has been an increase in traffic flow in the city, but a decrease in injury accidents, Summers told the council. The data Summers shared showed the percentage of injury accidents has decreased from 21% in 2010 to 13% in 2021.
Turner and Blair both shared concerns that though the percentage of injuries may have declined, the number of total accidents has not decreased drastically.
The number of accidents was in the 1,700 range from 2010 to 2012, decreased to 1,653 in 2013, but has stayed between 1,700 and 1,900 from 2014 to 2019. The number of accidents decreased to 1,399 in 2020 and 1,600 in 2021.
Turner said he wondered how much of the decrease in accidents in 2020 and 2021 can be attributed to the pandemic. He also stated that the decrease in accidents resulting in injuries may be the result of safer vehicles.
Summers and Aebersold mentioned that the reports also include accidents that occur at intersections controlled by the Indiana Department of Transportation and not just those controlled by the city.
Jeffersonville City Council
A number of zoning change requests were approved by the Jeffersonville City Council on Monday night, including one for the former Jeffboat site.
The area, at the 100 Block of East High Street, was approved to be rezoned from a medium-scale commercial zone to a single family residential-old city zone.
The parking lot is planned to be developed into 12 single-family homes. Read more about the Jeffboat development plans at news andtribune.com
