NEW ALBANY — Almost 500 pages of budget, expense and revenue reports covering the last 17 years of animal shelter operations were sent to the Floyd County Council this week by New Albany City Controller Linda Moeller.
That information — or at least the availability of it — has been part of an ongoing dispute between the council and city over the joint operation of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter.
Based solely on expenses, the county owes New Albany over $288,000, Moeller states in a letter accompanying the documents.
The county council voted Jan. 26 against funding its portion of the shelter budget pending further review and potential legal insight.
Some council members said they’ve never received the full budgetary information including how revenue received by the shelter is spent. There’s also been talk of forming a new contract, as the current deal dates back to 1999.
Council President Brad Striegel said Wednesday the packet had been dropped off at the Floyd County Auditor’s office on Tuesday and presented to the council before its meeting Tuesday evening.
The council’s attorney was in the process Wednesday of making copies of the documents, Striegel said. The plan is for Councilwoman Connie Moon, who is the body’s liaison to the animal shelter board, to review those documents and provide an initial report to the rest of the council members, he said.
The joint agreement calls for the larger populated entity, which has been the county in recent years, to pay 51% of the approved budget, and the other to foot the remaining 49%. The deal doesn’t specify what happens if the entire budgeted amount isn’t spent, but calls for the sides to approve a budget and fund the operations of the shelter.
The county has failed to pay its full amount based on the budget in recent years, though some officials have contended that what has been paid more accurately reflects what has been spent at the shelter.
The city serves as the financial agent for the operation based on the interlocal agreement.
Multiple city officials said they’ve never received an official request from the county council for the desired information, and Moeller references that assertion in the letter accompanying the financial documents.
“While I haven’t received any request from the County Council itself for such information, I heard through local media that you were desiring such information,” Moeller wrote in the letter, which is dated Feb. 9.
“Based upon these records and the amounts spent by the Animal Control Department to date, the County owes a balance of $288,584.60 to the City.”
Striegel said that while he couldn’t confirm if Moeller had specifically been asked for the information, several county officials had requested the records previously.
It’s the kind of information the council, as the county’s fiscal agent, needs to make accurate decisions on what it should appropriate annually for the shelter, he continued.
“It’s hard for us to really understand what target we should really shoot for,” Striegel said.
The News and Tribune also received a copy of the information and Moeller’s letter. The 489-page report details expenses ranging from salaries down to chemicals and gasoline costs.
It shows adopted and amended budgets as well as year-to-date expenses from 2003 through Feb. 1 of this year.
For 2020, the financial report shows an adopted budget of $785,285. The actual expenses from the general fund were $616,723.
Floyd County didn’t pay its portion until late in the year in 2020, but it did appropriate $306,000. Based on the expenses and not the approved budget, that amount — which was based on what had been approved for the 2019 shelter payment — came close to 51% of costs.
But the agreement between the county and city is based on the approved budget, not expenses, which is why some officials want to see it renegotiated.
Typically the New Albany City Council approves an animal shelter budget based on recommendations from the department and administration. The county council isn’t normally involved officially in the discussions, though the work sessions where the budgets are discussed are open to the public.
Striegel said there’s willingness on the county council’s side to move forward with the partnership.
“I think the county council has every intent to fund the animal shelter at some level this year,” he said. “The question is, at what level?”
He added that the city and county issue has nothing to do with the shelter’s operations, but rather a fair and transparent funding agreement.
“This is not a reflection of the animal shelter, their board, their employees or the service they provide,” Striegel said. “This is just a budgetary process that the city and county need to work out on behalf of the shelter.”
In an interview Wednesday, Moeller said the amount of money the county owes reflects expenses and not any differences between what was passed in a budget and what was actually spent.
So taking all the funding figures including what the county paid and what was spent for the shelter, the county has shorted the agreement by more than $288,000 based on the documents presented.
Moeller said the city’s system could only break down that much information back to 2003, which is why the entire track record of the joint operation isn’t included in the documents.
The bulk of revenue-generated funds, also known as non-reverting funds, are budgeted to pay for operating supplies and veterinarian costs for the shelter in 2021.
That budget was approved at $77,500 by the city council. Unlike general funds, non-reverting funds can remain in an account and don’t have to return to their original source if not spent during a budget year.
In the shelter’s case, those funds are derived primarily from adoption and license fees.
As for the main budget, the city has paid for its portion out of its general fund while the county has typically footed its allotment from riverboat funds.
The shelter is included in the city’s annual budget conducted by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, and no major issues have been raised in those reports about the operation.
“This isn’t our money, this is the taxpayer’s money, and we need to take care of it the best we can. And I think we do a very good job of that,” Moeller said.
