NEW ALBANY — As you step into the home of New Albany resident Bob Ammerman during the holidays, it's a bit like traveling into Christmas past.
For decades, Ammerman, 76, has collected an array of antique Christmas decorations that he annually displays in his home. The centerpiece is an 85-year-old artificial feather Christmas tree that belonged to his parents — the tree is made of heavy wire wrapped in dyed-green goose feathers to resemble pine branches — and ornaments dating from the 1880s to 1940s adorn its branches.
At the base of the tree, he has displayed an assortment of toys and other objects from several generations of family members, including dolls, books, a teddy bear and a train set. Other holiday-related antiques are exhibited throughout his home, including cardboard Christmas houses from the 1930s and various nativity sets.
"I enjoy old stuff, and if it has a family connection, it means even more," he said. "If we had a tornado or a fire and it was all blown away and someone said, 'well you can take insurance,' I could buy another chair, but it wouldn't have that sentimental attachment."
A feather tree is one of the oldest types of artificial Christmas trees, and they were popular in the United States in the early 20th century. Ammerman's tree is still in great condition, and he keeps it wired to the ceiling to stabilize it and protect the fragile ornaments.
The antique tree is an object of interest for many who visit his home.
"Most people have never even seen a feather tree — when you say feather, they don't even know what you're talking about," Ammerman said. "And then when you start explaining it, they get to looking and they start looking at the ornaments. These new, modern ones that are a theme and are all one color —they're pretty, but at one glance, you've seen it. I like ones where you can be like, 'oh, look at that.'"
A GLIMPSE INTO THE PAST
Ammerman's parents bought the feather tree the first year they were married in 1934. His parents were poor farmers, and purchasing the tree was likely a financial strain for them, he said.
"[My parents] tell the story that the first year they were married, they were about a mile out of town, this tiny little town, and my mother came home and said, 'the cafe’s having hamburgers two for a nickel tonight, can we go out for supper,’ and my father said, ‘no, we can’t afford to, we’ve got to stay home and cook,'' he said. "So I think for them to be able to buy a Christmas tree like that, that had to be a major expenditure for them."
Ammerman, who was born in 1943, has loved Christmas since he was a kid growing up in a rural area in Wayne County, Ind. He always enjoyed going into the city of Richmond to see the ornaments displayed behind glass at store counters.
He remembers his family displaying the feather tree for several years before they started buying ones from tree lots. He still has pieces of a Lionel train set he received as a gift in 1949, and they are among the objects now displayed under his tree.
"I remember the [train set] being at the base of the tree that Christmas morning, and I came out and the train was running," he said. "It was this tree. We didn't have that many things growing up."
He has accumulated a wide variety of Christmas decorations over the years, and he started collecting the antique ornaments in St. Louis, where he lived before moving to New Albany 34 years ago. He didn't have the feather tree at that point, so he would put them on his regular family tree with the more modern ornaments. Eventually, he started displaying both a real Christmas tree for his family and the antique display.
He would call into a St. Louis radio station in the hopes of finding old Christmas ornaments, and he once ended up with an entire set for only $5. He also enjoyed finding the ornaments at antique stores.
"Back then, you could maybe buy a really nice one for $5 or $6, which to me was expensive then," he said. "Today, it would be $75 to $100. That’s why I’ve quit collecting, but I’m thankful to have what we have."
About 40 years ago, he visited the Field House Museum in St. Louis and saw a display of antique toys sitting around the base of a feather tree. He thought of all of the toys and other antique items passed down by his family members, and his tradition began.
When he and his family moved to New Albany, he purchased another feather tree at an auction, and after his mother died 14 years ago, his brother decided to have an auction to divide everything equitably among the siblings. Ammerman wanted to keep his parents' tree, so he switched it with the feather tree he bought at the auction.
"I said, 'I'm going to keep this,' because I like the antique and the sentimental value, knowing it was actually my parents'," he said. "I made a 50-50 trade there to be able to have this. I've always enjoyed Christmas, and it just means a lot to know that I have this special tree — it wasn't just somebody that I had no idea who it was, it actually was our family tree, and I had experienced it as a little child, so it's kind of neat to be able to have that."
Most of the ornaments on his feather tree are ones he's bought over the years, but some belonged to his own family, including ones his parents originally bought for the tree. He only uses part of his vast collection, and many of his antique ornaments are displayed in a cabinet all year.
One of the oldest ornaments on the tree is a wax angel, which likely dates to the 1880s. The oldest item at the base of his tree is his great-great grandfather's billfold, which is signed and dated 1847.
Other objects include a doll and doll trunk that belonged to his grandmother, who was born in 1874, and his grandfather's Victorian-era trundling hoop, which is a large hoop that would be rolled along the ground. He has also displayed an old teddy bear that he played with as a child.
Ammerman said his family calls the room with the exhibition of antiques "Dad's or Grandpa's museum."
"The grandkids, I think, would probably like to just start playing with it, and I say no, these are very fragile," he said. "It's not something that would mean as much to them to be able to hold, but I think they appreciate the history, and someday, they'll enjoy having some of these things to keep."
