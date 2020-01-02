NEW ALBANY — As Santa Claus, Jerry Owens has spent decades spreading hope and Christmas spirit to both adults and children in the community.
The New Albany resident was recently named as one of the 2019 inductees into the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame, located in Santa Claus, Ind. He always looks the part with his long white beard, and he has been portraying Santa since 1991. He is a regular at the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Mich., and he is also co-chairman of the Santa Claus Oath Committee and a member of the Santa Claus Oath Foundation.
Owens visits schools, homes and nursing homes in the Southern Indiana and Louisville area, and he is a hospice-trained volunteer with Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana. This isn't his first time in the national spotlight — he has been featured in a Coca Cola commercial and NBC's "Today" show.
The induction ceremony will take place in March in Santa Claus. He said he doesn't feel deserving of the honor of being inducted in the Santa Claus Hall of Fame, and he certainly doesn't want to "toot [his] own horn." For Owens, being Santa has been the most rewarding thing he has ever done, and he wants to continue to learn to improve.
"The biggest fear that I have is that people think that because you have bestowed this honor of being in the [hall of fame] that you are better than anyone else," he said. "No. It was told to me by a very good friend who has now passed on that the day that you stop wanting to learn how to be a better Santa Claus is the day you need to hang up the suit and quit."
For 37 years, he worked in the Department of Veterans Affairs' engineering department, and while working at the V.A. Hospital in Louisville, his beard eventually turned white. People would keep telling him that he looked like Santa Claus, and he started wearing a red sweater and Santa hat and carried a bag of candy canes. One day, his aunt, a nun based in Bardstown, needed someone to perform the role for an event when their Santa became ill, and she asked Owens.
At that point, he didn't have a red suit, and he had never represented the figure of Santa for children. He ordered a Santa suit from J.C. Penney, and as he prepared to meet children as Santa Claus for the first time, he was "scared to death."
"I was sitting there, and they filed the children in," Owens said. "They had assigned spots on the floor, but this one young girl, she couldn’t hold back her excitement, and she shot out of line and ran straight for me in the chair, and within six feet away from me, she became airborne. Her arms were wide open, and I’m thinking, oh my God, I can’t let her fall. So I reached out and I grabbed her, and she hugged me real tight and looked at me, and said ‘Santa?’ I said, ‘yes?’ And she said, ‘I love you.’ At that point I knew. This was something I needed to do."
Becoming Santa Claus takes plenty of training, and once he took on the job, he learned as much as he could about the figure. He has about 60 books in his home about Santa Claus, and he attends the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School each year. Over the years, he has learned from many others who have performed the role of Santa Claus.
As someone with a natural white beard, the responsibilities of Santa follow him year-round, and he often brings smiles to the faces of both children and adults.
"I’ll be at Home Depot here on State Street, and I’ll be in blue jeans and an old work shirt and work boots, and I’ll get a little tug at the bottom of my pants, and it’ll be a little kid saying, ‘are you Santa Claus?'" he said. "And I just look and them and I wink, and I say ‘it’s possible.’"
While representing Santa, Owens has worked to inspire those who are facing difficult situations, including children and adults suffering from illness, children who have lost parents and children going through foster care. Over the years, he has offered inspiration to many Alzheimer's patients.
He knows that some of the most important gifts from Santa are "love, hope and understanding," and he is dedicated to following the principles outlined in the Santa Claus Oath.
"One of the things in the [oath] is that the only true gift I can give as Santa is myself," he said. "And I will be dedicated to hearing the secret dreams of both children and adults."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.