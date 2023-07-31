NEW ALBANY — Local author Anna C. Petry hopes to inspire readers to think about the small acts of love within their lives.
“We all know the world’s crazy, but I also really feel in my heart that there is so much good and love out there,” she said. “Even in the midst of chaos, a storm — there is love to be found.”
Petry, a New Albany resident and mother of two, is preparing for the release of her first children’s book, “Pieces and Parts of Love.” The book is illustrated by local artist Brigid Morrissey.
The exact release date has not yet been determined, but will likely publish by the end of the week, according to Petry.
She has been writing in journals for the past few years, and on a trip to Gatlinburg, she was inspired when she and her family visited a local bookstore.
“I bought a book there — it was a children’s book, and it was beautifully illustrated, and the words were just so sweet,” Petry said. “And I was like, why couldn’t I do this?”
She did not know what was involved in creating a children’s book, so she posted on Facebook seeking some guidance. From there, she connected with Morrissey, a local children’s book illustrator and author.
As they met, she was directed to Cocoon To Wings, a Florida-based publisher that Morrissey works with as an illustrator. From there, the book started coming together.
“I spent a couple of months on the words, and then Brigid and I met. She had me send her like some visionary stuff, what I was looking for,” Petry said. “I love color, so I was like I just want this to be colorful and whimsical.”
Morrissey said she is honored that Petry trusted her with the project. She released her own children’s book, “The Bird That Walked North,” earlier this year.
“I’m just grateful to her that she trusted me and was willing to work with me on her precious baby, her project,” Morrissey said. “This was such a fun project, and I love being able to communicate complex ideas in a complex way.”
As she illustrated “Pieces and Parts of Love” Morrissey used bright colors, textures and patterns that were a departure from her usual work.
“I was able to do a project that was new and different for me, so I got to stretch my skills, and it allowed me to try something different,” she said.
The characters in the book are hearts, and the book includes scenes that are both funny and touching.
“It’s showing you the small ways that love exists and where you can find love,” Morrissey said. “It doesn’t fully define what love is, but it is a very good picture of how you can find love in your everyday life.”
Petry lost her father when she was 19, and she reflected on the love and support she received following the loss.
“All of these people stepped in and were there for my family and for me during this time, and that’s just huge — that’s love in action,” she said. “Even small things like knocking on your door with a basket of muffins — you don’t know the impact that’s going on have on someone.”
“So with my dad passing away, that just grew my appreciation for life. Life can be short, so why can’t we all live it with love and kindness?”
She has battled with depression and anxiety, and she wants people to understand that “everyone’s battling something.”
Her book is for children, but she feels that it will also resonate with adults.
The book includes a section for people to write down the “pieces and parts of love found in everyday life.”
“I hope everyone’s going to read through it and see the little aspects of love that take place in our life,” Petry said. “I mention that in the front, and in the back I have pages where they can write down what happened — what did you notice, what was something lovely today.”
She tries to practice that mentality in her own home. She is the mother of two daughters, including 6-year-old Eloise and 12-year-old Emery.
“I just tell them all the time, just accept everyone,” she said. “They don’t have to be your best friend, but if you see someone sitting by themselves, just sit with them. Just smile at someone, even if you don’t know them. Don’t be embarrassed to smile or even to say hi.”
Morrissey said she enjoyed collaborating with another local artist.
“I feel like we have such a vibrant arts and creative community, and, of course, being able to work with, highlight, showcase another local artist means everything,” she said.
Petry hopes to bring the book into local classrooms to read to students. She also hopes to attend local events such as the farmers market for book signings.
“I don’t want to just write a book to have it sit on people’s shelves,” she said. “I want it to do something. I’m hoping it can start a movement if you will.”
She never expected to write a children’s book, but the experience has been rewarding.
“This hasn’t been like a lifelong dream of mine, so who knew at age 41 that I would have my name on a book,” Petry said. “It’s just exciting, and it just makes me feel fulfilled in a way I never knew would happen.”
