NEW ALBANY — As heavy rain came down Tuesday morning, residents on New Albany’s Silver Creek Drive shared their concerns about ongoing drainage issues near their homes.
Laura Durbin has lived on Silver Creek Drive since 1997 and has seen for years the constant flooding and drainage problems at her house and around the block.
A morning of rainfall leaves many houses in the neighborhood with yards full of water and several residents concerned about their homes.
Durbin is frustrated with the city for not resolving the drainage problem in the neighborhood over the years. She said she knows several neighbors that have had to have thousands of dollars of work done on their homes in response to the issues.
Starr Pavey is one of those residents who has had about $100,000 worth of work done on her home, though for her the labor was donated.
On Tuesday, Pavey took several pictures of the flooding in her front yard. The large amount of water that appeared in her lawn was described as normal for the home by both Pavey and Durbin.
The New Albany Redevelopment Commission met Tuesday afternoon and approved the use of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for five stormwater projects in the city that will cost $539,991. Silver Creek Drive is not included in the list of projects.
The city’s stormwater board is working on a master plan to address drainage issues throughout the city. Economic Development and Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said that Silver Creek Drive will be included in the city’s master plan.
Staten said the city is doing some investigating and will analyze what is going on in the area to determine potential fixes or ways to mitigate the issues.
“They have to trust the process,” Staten said.
Silver Creek Drive falls in New Albany City Council member Josh Turner’s district. Turner also expressed frustration at the drainage issues in the neighborhood not being resolved after years of residential concern.
“I really empathize with them because they’re not being heard. They have significant stormwater issues that the city knows about. Their houses are being damaged and the city just is not acting on any of it,” Turner said.
The locations that will receive these stormwater updates are: Slate Run Road near intersection with Charlestown Road, Slate Run Road near intersection with Laib Drive, the intersection of Ealy and Griffin, the intersection of Oakwood and Pennwood as well as Vincennes Street near Lopp Avenue.
City Engineer Larry Summers described these projects as “low-hanging fruit,” stating that these locations were already known to the city. Summers said that completing these specific projects would have an immediate impact and have a relatively minimal cost.
The designs for the projects have already been established according to Staten. An exact time for completion was not given, but Summers said that they will be completed as soon as possible.
“We had to get them designed, but they were stuff that we had a good idea what was going on. We worked with some engineering firms to get a better idea what was going on, and were able to just design it and were able to get in there pretty quick and fix it,” Staten said.
The projects are all neighborhood-level and cost within the range of about $100,000-$150,000, some being less, according to Staten.
“Some of the bigger things, such as Silver Creek Drive, are going to be stuff that’s going to be focused on through the master plan.”
Turner disagreed with the route of using the ARP funds on smaller projects and instead believes that having this large influx of money would better be used to aid in big infrastructure projects.
“Once this money’s gone, it’s gone. It’s only gonna cost the taxpayers now local dollars to fix in the future,” Turner said.
Commission member Adam Dickey said that there are multiple processes going on to update stormwater infrastructure.
“These are the low-hanging fruit, that doesn’t mean that if your drainage project is not here that it’s being forgotten,” he said.
The city’s news release posted before the redevelopment meeting on Tuesday said that as the city updates the master plan, feedback in identifying localized, neighborhood-based stormwater projects can be reported through a brief survey. The survey can be found at https://newalbanycityhall.com/stormwaterplan.
The news release also said there will be a public meeting March 30 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the master plan. The meeting will be in Room 100 of New Albany City Hall.
