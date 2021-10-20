INDIANA — A Gary man police say robbed staff at a New Albany Waffle House at gunpoint in late September is now facing murder charges for the deaths of two men in Gary within days of the Southern Indiana incident. One of the two men was found buried in the suspect’s yard.
Robert E. Simms III, 33, is charged with a level 3 felony in Floyd County for an armed robbery Sept. 22.
He was charged Oct. 15 in Lake County with two counts of murder, a level 2 felony for robbery, level 6 felony for arson and a class B misdemeanor for unlawful disposition of a dead human body in a Sept. 23 killing.
He was charged in a new Lake County case Wednesday with two counts of murder, one level 2 and one level 3 felony for armed robbery and a level 4 felony for arson in a Sept. 29 death.
In each case, one of the two murder charges is for the act and one is felony murder, which allows a prosecutor to charge murder if a killing occurred during another crime. He cannot be convicted of both murder charges in each case.
The Northwest Indiana Times reported last week that he and Isaih D. Lenburg, 24, a second suspect in the Sept. 23 killing, were both being held in jail without bond. Lenburg is facing two murder charges (one of them felony murder), a level 2 felony for robbery, a level 3 felony for armed robbery and a level 4 felony for arson.
Court records obtained by the News and Tribune Wednesday show that New Albany police responded Sept. 22 to the Waffle House on Charlestown Road in New Albany on a report of a robbery. The victims said the accused had entered the restaurant, placed an order and when a staff member gave him his total, said the defendant pulled out a black and silver semi-automatic pistol, pointed it at the employee and told her to “open the (expletive) register,” records show.
The employee began handing him the money when she said he reached in and grabbed more cash before fleeing with that and his food in a white Pontiac minivan. Police reviewed security footage and sent a bulletin to other agencies with his description. They soon learned that Louisville Metro Police were also investigating an armed robbery from that day. Investigators identified the man as Simms through photos on his Facebook profile. Records do not indicate why Simms was in New Albany or Louisville.
Lake County court records show that just after 11:30 p.m. Sept. 23, police responded to a report of a body along Old Hobart Road in Gary with what appeared to be two gunshot wounds in his back. The victim was later identified as 38-year-old Glynon Nelson, a Lyft driver who investigators say had picked up Simms and Lenburg that evening. His car was found burned in a wooded area Oct. 1.
Investigators determined that the driver’s last fare was that night at 10:57 p.m. at Woodlake apartments, with a drop-off time of 11:07 p.m.
Police believe that Nelson, the Lyft driver, had picked up Simms and Lenburg and that the two had returned about two-and-a-half hours later with the car but no driver. Investigators say that the killing happened during a robbery, and that Simms had killed the man even as he was cooperating.
Police say after the killing, Simms and Lenburg drove around in the car and robbed several houses.
Records in the second Lake County case show that on Oct. 10, police found a witness who had escaped a moving vehicle driven by Simms. The witness knew Simms, police said. The witness said that about a week before, victim Nicholas T. Kowalksi had come to Simms’ home and left with the suspect, who later returned alone in Kowalski’s van.
Police say Simms was going to rob Kowalski, and shot him when the victim pulled his gun first. He was found buried behind Simms’ home on Juniper Terrace, which is in the Woodlake apartment subdivision.
