The Rotary Club of New Albany has selected J. Terrence “Terry” Cody, dedicated community servant and Floyd County Circuit Court Judge, as its honoree for the 28th Annual Rotary Community Toast and Benefit Banquet. The banquet will be Friday, Nov. 4 at Huber’s Orchard, Winery and Vineyards’ Plantation Hall.
Each year the Rotary Club of New Albany chooses an individual from the community who has made important contributions to the local area and exemplifies the true spirit of the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.”
“It is a privilege to be part of honoring Judge Cody for his dedication and involvement in helping shape this community over the years.” said Rotary Club of New Albany President Andy Atchison. “Judge Cody represents the essential principles of being a Rotarian and our motto of ‘Service Above Self.’ Rotarians also identify as ‘People of Action,’ which Judge Cody exemplifies in his service to CASA of Floyd County. We are thrilled to Toast Judge Terry Cody at this year’s event.”
Judge Cody received his undergraduate degree from Xavier University in Cincinnati and his law degree from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis. Following graduation from law school in 1974, he returned to New Albany to practice law with his father until his election to the Floyd Circuit Court in November 1998.
Cody has served as a board member of the Judicial Conference of Indiana. He has also served on the Indiana Judges Association as secretary-treasurer, vice-president and president, the Indiana Bar Foundation, the Indiana State Bar Association and as chair of the Indiana Supreme Court Pro Bono Committee for Judicial District 14.
In his community, he has served on the board of the Floyd County Hospital Foundation, the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and Goodwill BridgePoint Services. He also has served as a Trustee of Our Lady of Providence High School. He now serves on the Board of Directors of the MacLean Foundation.
As customary, each year a portion of the proceeds from the Rotary Toast go to a nonprofit or charity as selected by that year’s honoree. Judge Cody has selected to have this portion designated to CASA of Floyd County. The other portion of the proceeds will go to community charitable causes selected by the Rotary Club of New Albany.
Organizations or businesses interested in sponsoring this year’s Rotary Community Toast and Benefit Banquet should contact Club President Andy Atchison at aatchison@horizonwealth.com for more information.
To learn more about the Rotary Club of New Albany, go to its website at www.rcna.us, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NewAlbanyRotary, or ask questions by emailing rcnasecretary@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.