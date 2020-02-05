NEW ALBANY — A historic home and event venue in New Albany's Mansion Row is for sale.
The Samuel Culbertson Mansion, built in 1886, is up for auction through Beckort Auctions LLC with online-only bidding. The mansion, located at 904 E. Main St., is also known as Culbertson West, and has been in operation for many years as a venue for weddings and other events. The property has an opening bid of $495,000 and will sell to the highest bidder.
The 4-level building, which is 10,625 square feet, was appraised at $850,000 by Mills, Biggs, Haire, & Reisert in July 2016. Bidding ends at 4 p.m. March 3.
William S. Culbertson, a businessman and philanthropist who was once the wealthiest man in Indiana, built the home as a wedding gift for his son, Samuel Culbertson, and it is located next to the Culbertson Mansion State Historic Site.
The property was purchased by Dr. John Hazlewood in 1896. The Order of the Red Men took over the building in 1939, using it as a meeting facility and building a recreation center behind the existing house. The current owners, Carl Holliday and Steve Goodman, bought the mansion in 2004 and renovated the space.
Brian Beckort said there are "endless opportunities" for the mansion, whether it is for residential purposes, rental income or venue space. Those interested in touring the property can schedule an open house/inspection with Beckort Auctions at 812-738-9476.
The mansion's ground floor features a bar/service area, and the first floor has meeting and event parlors. The second floor has a residence with a full kitchen, office, three bedrooms and two full baths, and the third floor has residential space with three bedrooms, according to the listing on the auction website.
The space has featured a number of restorations in recent years, including exterior painting of front and east facades, capping and tuck pointing of all brick chimneys, a new HVAC on the first floor and a restored bathroom on the first floor.
The listing also details historical building features such as original mahogany doors, an original mahogany staircase, original pocket doors, hardwood floors, multiple fireplaces with original mantles, a built-in cast iron cook stove, original shutters on the first floor, a servant's staircase, arched brick doorways on the lower floor, all-brick construction including interior walls and a bar on the ground floor dating to 1939.
The exterior has wrought iron porches, a private "New Orleans-style" courtyard and fountain, handicap-accessible ramps and off-street parking. The event venue and banquet hall has a guest capacity of 250, and the ballroom is connected to the home's ground floor. A liquor, beer & wine retailer license is not included in the real estate but will be available to purchase by the real estate buyer, according to the listing.
