WASHINGTON COUNTY — A search for a wanted suspect led to multiple drug arrests Monday.
According to Indiana State Police, investigators were executing a search warrant at a residence along South Blue River Road near Salem. Upon arrival, Terry R. Daffron, 55, of New Albany, ran out of the back door of a camper located in a wooded area on the property and attempted to flea, according to ISP.
The ISP K9 "Riggs" was released and helped track down Daffron, who was wanted on several warrants including a Class B felony rape charge out of Crawford County.
Several people were located on the property along with a stolen camper, a stolen car, methamphetamine and about a pound of marijuana, according to ISP.
In addition to multiple warrants, Daffron was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of stolen property(camper), a level 6 felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Also arrested were:
• Hannah Marie Rueff, 23, of New Albany, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of stolen property(camper), a Level 6 felony.
• Thomas A. Edwards, 42, of Salem, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of stolen property(car), a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
• Megan Rae Thompson, 36, of Salem, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
