NEW ALBANY — As Melanie Henderson and her family struggled to find local resources for her autistic grandson, she worked to create new opportunities in the community.
Henderson is the founder of RISE Academy of Lifelong Learning (RISE ALL), a nonprofit preparing to open a new school specializing in educating children with autism spectrum disorder. Enrollment is now open for the private Christian school, which will include autistic and neurotypical students in the same classroom.
The new school will be at Christ’s Community Church of the Nazarene at 4920 Charlestown Road in New Albany. RISE's first day of school is Aug. 23, and it will start small with a preschool class of 10 students.
The idea for RISE started when her 4-year-old grandson, Carson, attended a program at Oakstone Academy, a private school in Westerville, Ohio. Carson is autistic and nonverbal, and the school offers an "immersion" model for students that allowed him to thrive.
"We could not get him diagnosed here locally, so we were invited up to Oakstone, and he was diagnosed and he was invited to their summer program," Henderson said. "He attended that for two months, and he flourished and developed in ways beyond what we would have imagined."
When they came back home to Southern Indiana, Henderson found that resources for kids like Carson were limited compared to what they experienced at Oakstone.
Carson's mother, Courtney Kriz, said it has been a challenge to find the best educational environment for her son.
"As a parent, you're always looking for what's best for your child and trying to determine what that is," she said.
She and her husband considered moving to Westerville, but they did not want to move away from their home and family.
"So we just started thinking, well, let's start a school in our hometown, and it will not only benefit Carson, but it will benefit other children in our community as well," Henderson said.
RISE will start small with the preschool class, but the plan is to continue adding a grade each year. Eventually, Henderson wants the school to reach the high school level with graduating seniors.
"That's exactly what Oakstone did," she said. "They started with a preschool, and then they continued to grow from there, and that school has been successful for 21 years. And now, they're willing to share with us all of their experience and expertise and research so we can be successful here doing the school with the same model that they use."
The immersion model is different than the inclusion model most commonly used in schools to teach students on the autism spectrum, according to Henderson.
"Immersion is a little bit different than the more common inclusive style," she said. "With the immersion, we have half the classroom with autism spectrum disorder children, and the other half of the classroom is their typically developing peers."
"The premise is that autism is a social disorder — it's not a cognitive disorder — and these kiddos need to learn social skills from their peers. They can't learn it from peers who don't know social skills, so that's why we immerse them with their neurotypical developing peers."
Kriz noted the importance of one-on-one interactions with other children for kids like Carson.
"If you can have an interaction with other children all throughout the day, which is what he desperately needs [with] the vocabulary that children have versus what an adult has," she said. "The techniques of how you play is not the same as an adult, so just having him around that during those school hours, and he's going to be able to build up that bond with kids that he's not able to do at that this time."
"When it comes to friendship, very little is there, because he's not getting that one-on-one time with other children," she said.
She is excited that the school will be available on a local level.
"We know that people in our community are impacted with autism, and we know that they're probably very much like us where they're kind of going in circles and can't find the full end result or goal that they're looking for, Kriz said. "So we're just really looking forward to that."
The school will offer in-house therapy for autistic students, which will be helpful for families, Kriz said.
"So for someone who's a working parent like myself, I have to take time out of my work days weekly to go pick him up from school, to take him to therapy and take him back to school, so I think that will be a great addition for a lot of for parents," she said.
Henderson said with the great need in the community for this type of school, she has "no doubt" that there will be a waitlist at the start of the school year.
"Everyone that we've talked to is affected or knows somebody who has autism — a family member, a friend, a neighbor — everybody knows somebody, and they're all very excited that there's this new and impactful program coming that will in essence help not just the autism community but the entire community," she said.
She notes that there will only be five kids on the autism spectrum at first due to the immersion model with neurotypical peers, but she hopes to quickly expand.
"We're hoping to maybe even open up another classroom in the spring semester in January if it works out that way, and if we are able to staff and do it with excellence," she said.
Although RISE is a separate entity from Christ's Community Church, the church is also interested in eventually implementing a similar model in its own early learning center and other programs, Henderson said. She is excited to have a partnership with the church.
"God led us to [Christ's Community Church], and it's just been amazing —the relationship we have with them and how all in they are about this entire program," she said.
Go to riseall.org to learn more about the new school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.