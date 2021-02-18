NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council unanimously approved a resolution of support Thursday required to seek up to $250,000 in coronavirus relief funding.
The city's application to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs states that it will use the entirety of those funds for small business grants.
New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said the city is hopeful about the funding, but added it's definitely not a sure bet.
“This is an extremely competitive grant,” Staten said.
Other Southern Indiana communities received OCRA grants during the first two phases, but New Albany wasn't eligible because it's an entitlement city. The designation means the city directly manages federal Community Development Block Grant funds.
The New Albany Redevelopment Commission was awarded about $580,000 in additional CDBG funds last year through the CARES Act. The commission awarded $100,000 to the New Albany Trustee's Office to help with utility and internet bills for residents in need, and $35,000 for Blessings in a Backpack.
One of the biggest partnerships from the CDBG funding was announced Thursday. New Albany is partnering with LifeSpring Health Systems to bring a 4,557-square-foot clinic to Colonial Manor. The redevelopment commission will vote Tuesday on spending $350,000 of CDBG funding on the clinic.
LifeSpring provides health care services to people regardless of their ability to pay. The clinic will have 10 patient rooms.
With the CDBG money going toward those causes, Staten said the city decided the best use for the OCRA funds would be to provide small business grants.
“They don't have to pay the money back. This would be money going out to them,” he said.
If the funding is awarded, the partial or full amount, Staten said there are guidelines that must be followed and a two-year reporting requirement. The city should find out by mid-April if it will be awarded funds.
The city will seek applications from qualifying small businesses if New Albany does receive funding, Staten said.
Abatement approved for PTG Silicones
PTG Silicones Inc., at 827 Progress Blvd., continues to grow after the company launched in New Albany about 14 years ago.
PTG Silicones was awarded a tax abatement by the city council on an equipment purchase that will net a $403,000 investment by the company. It's also expected to create two to four new jobs.
The council voted unanimously in favor of the abatement. Councilwoman Jennie Collier said sometimes there's misunderstandings about abatements and the positive impact they have in terms of job creation and increasing the city's tax base.
“We would have so many missed opportunities to bring more revenue into our community” without abatements, she said.
