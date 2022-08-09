NEW ALBANY — The City of New Albany is seeking developers for a parcel of land in the Grant Line Industrial Park.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the New Albany Redevelopment Commission opened a request for proposals for a 16-acre site on Barack Obama Way off of Grant Line Road. The city is seeking experienced industrial developers for the site.
The site is at the intersection of Obama Way and Durgee Road, and the property’s appraised value is $810,000.
The land is part of the Grant Line Industrial Park West, located north of Indiana University Southeast, but most of the existing developments in the park are on the other side of the park on and around Security Parkway. TG Missouri’s manufacturing facility is the only major industrial development on Obama Way, which is the newest section of the industrial park.
“It’s industrial acreage we have that we would like to see used and hopefully bring some businesses in that either have the use or local businesses that need to expand and want to keep their footprint in New Albany,” City Attorney Shane Gibson said. “It’s got easy access, obviously, to the highway; it’s got easy access to Louisville and all the major interchanges.”
Two developers have already reached out to the city expressing interested in the site, he said.
The deadline for proposals is Sept. 13 at noon, and the commissions will open the proposals at its public meeting, scheduled for 2:30 p.m.16 Sept. 13. A final selection is expected to take place around Sept. 27.
The city is seeking a "design that complements and enhances the area, but which also is progressive and innovative in nature,” according to the redevelopment commission’s request for proposals.
