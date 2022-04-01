NEW ALBANY — As officials prepare to update the stormwater master plan, New Albany hosted a public meeting Wednesday to gain more insight on public concerns for stormwater throughout the city.
OHM Advisors, a consultant firm, and Clark Dietz, a civil engineering company, are working to design the master plan. Representatives from both companies were present at the public meeting to speak with New Albany residents.
The representatives split the audience into groups, based on the area they lived in, to get an idea of what kind of issues are being faced around the city.
“We’re trying to get all the information we can from the public, also just inventorying the problems. There’s a lot of problems that we already know about, and there’s some problems we certainly don’t know about,” said Rob Huckaby, OHM Advisors director for the Greater Louisville office.
Along with hosting the public meeting, the city has also released a survey to gain feedback from residents. The survey can be found at NewAlbanyCityHall.com/StormwaterPlan. Residents can also send stormwater concerns and information to StormwaterPlan@CityofNewAlbany.com.
Mary Austin, a project manager with Clark Dietz, explained the process of creating a master plan from collecting initial data, to analyzing it, to determining solutions and creating projects.
“We use the modeling and technical review of all the information that we’ve gathered to figure out exactly where the cause of the problem is in order to develop projects needed to fix the issue,” Austin said.
Clark Dietz’s executive vice president, Wes Christmas, noted that while they do want to hear from all residents about issues they are facing, there are limitations to where public funds can be used.
Austin noted that while they may be limited from working in a certain area due to funding, if they know an issue exists they can potentially find a solution in an area where public funds can be used.
Master plans are typically a 10-to-20-year implementation plan, according to Austin. Funds from stormwater fees are primarily used for regular maintenance of the stormwater system, she said.
“Any of these issues and concerns or capital improvement projects have to come from sources of outside funding,” Austin said.
Mayor Jeff Gahan started the meeting Wednesday by noting that the city does have the money available to fund these type of projects.
The city’s last stormwater master plan was done in 2010, and a lot of the projects in the plan were based on feedback given by the public, according to Huckaby.
Huckaby said that $22.4 million was used for capital improvement projects in the 2010 plan.
“These improvements were largely not just maintenance but going above and beyond the level of services out there currently,” Huckaby said.
Gahan said that since they spent that much on stormwater issues with the last plan, the problems they are addressing are gradually getting smaller.
“These smaller issues are still very much a nuisance, they still bother people very much and they’re still causing property damage. We’re here to help and the way we begin that process is to get really accurate information,” Gahan said.
Several residents who live along Silver Creek Drive were at the meeting to bring attention to flooding and drainage concerns they have had in the area for years.
Starr Pavey, was among the residents present Wednesday. Pavey told a Clark Dietz representative about the constant flooding and drainage issues she has experienced at her home on Silver Creek Drive.
Pavey told the News and Tribune in February that there has been $100,000 worth of work done on her home as a result of stormwater issues.
Other Silver Creek Drive residents also mentioned Wednesday that they are constantly spending large sums of money to fix problems that arise from the lack of drainage.
Chris Gutkowski, a senior engineer with Clark Dietz, told Silver Creek residents that he had been looking into the problems in the area and is hoping they can find a simple solution, though he thinks it could balloon into a very large project.
Several residents said they don’t believe a simple solution is possible because of the age of the current infrastructure.
New Albany City Council member Scott Blair, who represents District 6, was present at the meeting, along with council members Jason Applegate and Jennie Collier.
Blair said that he thought the meeting went really well.
“I was appreciative of the administration putting that session together and starting the initial work on a new stormwater master plan,” Blair said.
As far as stormwater issues in his own district, Blair said he would like to see projects in the Farm Gate neighborhood as well as at Slate Run Creek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.