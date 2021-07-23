NEW ALBANY — As Southern Indiana governments and organizations scramble to submit applications hoping to tap-in to a pool of $500 million in state funding, New Albany officials believe they truly have a regional project worthy of a grant.
The city is asking for $20.5 million for its Rails to Trails initiative, an effort that would connect New Albany to Bedford via a pedestrian and biking path that would run along abandoned CSX railway. If it comes to fruition, New Albany intends to label the pathway the South Monon Freedom Trail, paying homage to the Underground Railroad.
If approved, the path would stretch 68 miles and span five counties, ending on the south end at the Ohio River Greenway.
New Albany has submitted its application for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI. The goal of the READI program is for communities to partner on projects that can spur economic and population growth.
In its application, the city broke down its plan into three segments.
The first part of the effort would see $5.5 million spent to purchase the railway from New Albany to Bedford.
“The City of New Albany is excited and humbled to have an opportunity to not only bring a new amenity to the region, but to reimagine the former New Albany – Salem railroad while paying homage to its significance as part of the Underground Railroad,” city officials stated in a news release this week announcing the application.
“The railway served as a verified escape route serving as a pathway to freedom for many enslaved African Americans traveling both in train cars and following the tracks by foot.”
The second part of the application calls for $12 million to connect the South Monon Freedom Trail to the Ohio River Greenway. The abandoned portion of railway ends near Indiana University Southeast, but the planned connection would expand the path through New Albany adjacent to Grant Line Road. It would eventually fork and connect with the shoreline via either Fourth Street or 15th Street.
“Without this connector being completed, the high-level of pedestrian and bicycle traffic from the Ohio River Greenway Trail, Louisville Loop System, and surrounding parks would not be able to connect with the proposed regional South Monon Freedom Trail,” city officials said in the news release.
The final part of the application calls for $3 million for trail construction and amenities. The city mentions in its application that it supports additional funding for other Southern Indiana communities that would improve parks, trails and the shoreline.
“The completion of the Ohio River Greenway Trail in Jeffersonville, construction of the regional trail in Lawrence, Orange, and Washington counties by Radius Indiana, and the development of ORIGIN Park in Clark County will propel the region forward for decades,” city officials said in the news release.
