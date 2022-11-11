NEW ALBANY — The U.S. military stands watch round the world to make sure that Americans can sleep safely every night.
Veterans Day is an opportunity for citizens to take the time to thank those who have served in the military to keep them safe. And, that's what happened Friday at Hobart Beach Post #1693 in New Albany. The service is usually held at Veterans' Plaza on East Market street, but was held indoors due to the rain.
“Veterans Day is different than Memorial Day,” said Commander Jim Dexter. “Memorial Day is to honor all of our fallen veterans. Veterans Day is for all veterans, all the ones living and the ones that we have lost.”
Dexter is a veteran of the Vietnam War who served from 1968 to 1971.
He helps put this service together to honor his former brothers and sisters in arms every year.
“That's what it's all about — honor,” Dexter said. “If it wasn't for our veterans, we wouldn't have liberties that we have for all these years and all those years to come.”
Maria Granger, Superior Court 3 judge, recited a quote from a soldier she knows: “Leave no one behind come out of armed conflict. When you go into conflict, you want to know that your team has your six. You’re going to be there for them and they’re going to be there for you. It’s the ultimate trust.”
Granger emphasized how important this trust is between soldiers and what it means to leave no one behind.
“The military experiences that they have in the service, they’re life-changing, they’re life-affirming,” Granger said. “They are some of the very best and the very worst that life has to offer any of us. Through these experiences, this core belief takes an even deeper root, and it continues to run deep throughout the veteran's life.”
The service was all about honor for the people who risked their lives for our freedom and what people can do to thank them and honor them.
“There's a lot going on today to honor veterans,” Dexter said. “A lot of veterans will take advantage of that. And there's more services and restaurants and things like that coming on board every year to honor veterans and to give them a free meal or discount. Veterans enjoy it, they look forward to it. It's their day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.