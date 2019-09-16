NEW ALBANY — The first new hotel to come to New Albany in over 20 years is expected to open this month.
This week, Lopp Commercial announced that the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott is nearly finished. The hotel is phase one of the Daisy Summit project, which sits just behind Home Depot and Tucker's overlooking State Street at the junction of interstates 64 and 265.
From the top of the hill on which it sits, guests will have scenic views of New Albany and the Louisville skyline. Included in the hotel will be 84 rooms, an indoor gym and pool, as well as an outdoor firepit.
“From a community standpoint, obviously I’m pleased about a quality franchise coming in and opening up a hotel on State Street," New Albany City Council president Scott Blair said. "It’s a good corridor and has great access to the interstates and downtown. I think there’s a lot of people going to conventions that could stay here and utilize the restaurants in the area."
Given its proximity to medical facilities near the State Street corridor, Fairfield Inn & Suites will offer "significantly reduced rates" to family members and friends receiving medical treatment at places like Baptist Health Floyd.
Physician marketing coordinator Stephanie Rogers said Baptist Health Floyd already has similar arrangements with Holiday Inn and Best Western in New Albany. Adding another hotel to the area, she said, would be a great service to pass on to patients and their families.
"Illness is never expected nor something anyone is ready for, but with partnership programs like these in place, patients and families that have to travel for care or need extended stay options can do so with considerable savings," Rogers said. "Plus, room discounts make the total cost of care a little more affordable and more comfortable for those needing to stay away from home to ensure good health. Plus, each of these hotels is conveniently located within minutes of Baptist Health Floyd and its outpatient facilities."
John Lopp of Lopp Commecial, which brokers commercial development deals in the area, said the idea to bring a hotel to the site first came to him roughly five years ago. His company then made contact with different hospitality groups, eventually landing on Marriott.
“I think it turned out great," Lopp said. "I think the public will be very pleased with it. If this goes well, our plans are to build a second one.”
That second hotel would be of equal size or larger and would sit next to the Fairfield Inn & Suites. A potential third phase would include a conference center for events like business meetings and graduation ceremonies, with a capacity of up to 1,000 people.
With the presence of the hotel, Blair said he believes development elsewhere in the city could be spurred, bringing in new retail and restaurants.
"We’re one of the unique areas where you could stay in Southern Indiana yet have quick access to the Sherman Minton Bridge," Blair said. "With the expansion of downtown, there’s more events that people can come to the area attend. People can come to our riverfront, our go right across the bridge to Louisville. I’m excited about it. I think they’ll be successful and be a great addition to the community.”
