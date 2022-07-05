NEW ALBANY — Nicholas Bowerman, 18, has been taken into custody related to a shooting that took place about 11 p.m. July 4 and ended in the death of a 20-year-old male, who has not been identified.
At 11:15 p.m., New Albany Police Department officers were sent to the area of the 1300 block of Bono Rd.
Officers discovered the 20-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. New Albany Fire Department personnel assisted by NAPD officers began lifesaving measures but he was later pronounced dead at University Hospital in Louisville.
All parties involved in the incident were present at the scene and no threat to public safety exists, police said.
Bowerman is in custody and is at the Floyd County Jail.
Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation no additional statements will be released at this time, police said.
