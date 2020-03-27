NEW ALBANY — A defendant charged with shooting a man in New Albany Thursday night has died by suicide, police say.
Dalton E. Dehn, 24, of Clarksville, was found dead around 10 a.m. in a parking lot of Sam's Supercenter in Knoxville, Tenn. with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a news release.
He was charged early Friday with a level 1 felony for attempted murder after police say he shot his ex-wife's boyfriend multiple times at a residence on Farrington Drive in New Albany and fled the scene.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey and Floyd County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Chris Lane both have stated this case is "a tragedy on many levels" and "have hopes for the individuals impacted by this tragedy can recover," according to the release.
Court records show that police were dispatched to the scene on Farrington Drive around 8:45 p.m. Thursday where they found the shooting victim, a 30-year-old man. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
The woman who reported the shooting said that Dehn had shot the man four times in the back before fleeing in a 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup truck. A witness working outside nearby reported hearing what sounded like multiple gunshots.
Officers from the New Albany Police Department, Clarksville Police, Jeffersonville Police, Indiana State Police, Floyd County Sheriff's Department, Clark County Sheriff's Department and Indiana Conservation Officers and the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office "conducted an extensive search for Dehn locally without success," according to the release.
The shooting victim remains hospitalized in stable condition. This case remains under investigation, despite Dehn's death.
