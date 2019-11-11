INDIANAPOLIS – New Albany and Silver Creek high schools both came home Saturday with Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) state titles. Competition was held at New Castle High School.

The Indiana Association of School Principals, Department of Student Programs, sponsors the Indiana Cheer Championship, a series of competitions exclusively for Indiana school cheerleaders. The competition featured 38 high school timeout teams competing for the first time and 40 varsity cheerleading teams from around the State of Indiana that reached the state finals after scoring in the top 60 percent of the preliminary contest held Nov. 2 at Greenfield-Central High School.

New Albany won its title in the Varsity Coed Division with Floyd Central finishing second. Silver Creek captured the Varsity C Division title. Silver Creek also won the High School Time-Out Division while Floyd Central was third.

Below are the top three finishers in i=each division:

VARSITY A

State Champion: Hamilton Southeastern; State Runner-Up: Noblesville; Third Place: Carmel

VARSITY B

State Champion: Bishop Dwenger; Runner-Up: Pendleton Heights; Third Place: Greenfield-Central

VARSITY C

State Champion: Silver Creek; State Runner-Up: Delta; Third Place: Tri-West

VARSITY D

State Champion: Eastern Hancock; State Runner-Up: Clinton Central; Third Place: Knightstown Community

VARSITY COED

State Champion: New Albany; State Runner-Up: Floyd Central; Third Place: Northeast Dubois

HIGH SCHOOL TIME-OUT

State Champion: Silver Creek; State Runner-Up: North Central; Third Place: Floyd Central

