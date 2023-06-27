NEW ALBANY – Although Jeff and Susan Raymer haven’t owned a restaurant before, they’ve got New Albany’s Third Day Juice and Smoothies running like a well oiled machine.
“I’m an engineer by trade, she’s a nurse by trade,” Jeff said. “We had to kind of figure things out, but that’s what engineers do.”
Third Day Juice and Smoothies, 2855 Charlestown Road, is located across the street from the Kroger. It offers fresh options smoothies, fresh juices, acai bowls and pitaya bowls.
The Raymers know personally how important it is to find eateries that serve foods people with dietary restrictions can enjoy. That’s why Third Day offers food that is organic when possible, no sugar added, gluten, dairy free, peanut free, vegetarian and vegan.
“When we travel we love going to places like this and Southern Indiana didn’t have one,” Raymer said. “My wife lives a gluten-free, dairy-free lifestyle and my son has a peanut allergy.”
Due to the allergy their son wasn’t able to partake in the food and meals his family loves, Raymer said.
“So even when my wife and I were able to go to a place, he never was, because once you put peanut butter in a blender it’s pretty much there forever,” he said.
Third Day offers smoothies that are snacks and super food smoothies that are meal replacements and Raymer said the goal is to do healthy foods “the right way.”
Some popular orders include the Pear Necessities juice containing pear, spinach, ginger, pineapple and mint leaf. Customers also love the Acai Bowl with Acai, banana and coconut water topped with gluten-free granola, strawberries, blueberries, cacao nibs and shredded coconut.
Third Day also offers a three-day juice cleanse to customers.
“We have our three-day reset, meant to kick-start your systems,” he said. “It’s six juices and six smoothies or bowls.”
People who visit the New Albany Farmers Market already know Third Day’s products. The business operates at the farmers market as well.
“We have developed a good following down there, people come to see us every week,” he said. “We just do a selection down there, a few of our top smoothies.’
Erika Davis has been with Third Day since its soft opening period late last year. She said it’s hard to choose a favorite item, since she loves so many of the things she makes.
“I like to make the juices and I like to make the bowls,” she said. “Because you get to be creative with it and make it look nice. And when you give it to the customer, that smile on their face, makes you feel God.”
The name of the business, Third Day, is a Biblical reference, but Jeff said it’s not always the one people think of first.
“It is creation-based, on the third day is when vegetation appeared, so we are all plant-based here, so we pay homage to that,” he said.
Third Day Juice and Smoothies is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
