NEW ALBANY — The owner of a New Albany strip club pleaded guilty Thursday to one felony charge and paid $132,000 in restitution to resolve a criminal case against him.
Donald R. Scott, of New Albany, owner of the Rustic Frog, was arrested in March by the Indiana State Police. He was accused of corrupt business practices and failing to pay over $132,000 in state sales taxes from 2020-2022.
Scott faced 10 felony charges including money laundering, failure to remit taxes and corrupt business influence.
In Floyd Superior Court No. 1 on Thursday, Scott pleaded guilty to one count of failure to remit taxes as part of a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of the other nine charges. Scott paid $132,000 in restitution and received a one-year sentence, with 363 days suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.