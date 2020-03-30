NEW ALBANY – New Albany has suspended curbside street sweeping until further notice.
With people being asked to follow the Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order, more cars than ever are parked on city streets. Due to this, curbside street sweeping will be suspended until further notice so that residents do not have to worry about moving their cars, according to a City of New Albany new release.
The city will resume this service at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.