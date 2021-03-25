Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.