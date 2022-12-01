FLOYD COUNTY — A longtime holiday tradition is continuing as New Albany High School students present a festive show for students across the community.
This week, students with New Albany Theatre Arts have toured New Albany-Floyd County elementary and middle schools for the 68th Christmas Mini Musical.
As always, the students begin the show with a rendition of the song “Christmas is Coming” while setting up, and they end with “We Need a Little Christmas.”
New Albany Theatre Arts Director Amy Miller said the mini musical is a beloved tradition for both students and adults in the school district.
“This tradition has affected every single person we travel to see — they’ve seen it as a child, they’re seeing it as a staff member, a student, and they look forward to it every year, and most everyone says this has kicked off their Christmas season,” she said.
“Once the mini musical happens, it’s time for the holidays,” she said. “It means a lot to be able to give that back to the community.”
Although COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 shut down the tour of the mini musical, the program still presented a recorded version of the show, and the live show resumed last school year.
“Last year was still a little disjointed — we had a few schools we didn’t go to depending on what was going on, but we’re back in full force this year,” she said.
This year, the program included a holiday-themed twist on songs from the 2021 Disney film “Encanto.” New Albany Theatre Arts’ version of the hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has been a crowd-pleaser, Miller said.
“All the kids knew the words,” she said. “We always try to do something the kids will relate with — that they’ve seen and they enjoy — and kind of work it into our Christmas tale.”
The tour of local schools wrapped up Wednesday, but the general public will also have a chance to watch the holiday show.
On Saturday, New Albany Theatre Arts will present the mini musical and “Breakfast with Santa” program at New Albany High School.
The ticketed event will begin at 10 a.m., and the mini musical will begin at 11 a.m. It includes all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage from Chris Cakes, photos with Santa and story time with Mrs. Claus.
The program costs $10 for students and $12 for adults. New Albany Theatre Arts is also presenting a holiday bazaar Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the high school.
Go to newalbanytheatrearts.org to reserve tickets for the show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.