NEW ALBANY — New Albany High School’s theater department is receiving support from the community as they prepare for their upcoming season of shows.
Local counselor and writer Justin Campbell presented a $150 check Friday to New Albany Theatre Arts Director Amy Miller to support the program. The money came from a recent fundraising effort and his own matching donation.
Campbell worked for six years as a counselor at NAHS until 2019 but now works at his own mental health practice called MIGHT LLC in New Albany.
He has published two books, including a motivational book called “The New Complete You: Life Between the Lines” about his faith and college football career and a second book called “The New Complete You: The Program: Transformation That Leads to a More Productive Life” focused on mental health.
Campbell raised the money for the theater department through a book signing at the New Albany Sugar Shoppe, a candy shop in downtown New Albany. He donated 20% of his book sales from that fundraiser.
“I knew Amy had been struggling just with COVID and everything trying to get funds for just donating and things like that,” she said. “I love her to death, and the program here is great. If you’ve ever been to any of the plays, she does great work.”
Some of the students from the theater department also came down to the candy shop to help out with the fundraiser, Campbell said.
Miller said she appreciates the support of community members like Campbell “who believe in the opportunities we provide for kids, whether that’s theater or other extracurricular activities.”
The department's funding comes from ticket sales and community sponsors, and they are in a "rebuilding process" this fall.
“Every sponsorship and donation that we get allows us to do super special things for our kids, whether that’s putting on a production, putting on training, workshops — every little bit counts for us,” she said.
Miller said the theatre department took a financial hit by not being able to have a full season of shows last year, and she is looking forward to presenting big musicals such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Music Man” this year.
This fall, the school was selected by Disney Theatricals and Music Theatre International to pilot a new version of “Beauty and the Beast” this November. Miller said she hopes for the theater students to go to the International Thespian Festival at Indiana University, and the donation could go toward that trip.
Her goal is to support as many kids as possible, Miller said.
"We're a big, open, inclusive environment here at New Albany in all of our activities, and the small sponsorships, the activities, the support coming to the shows, it all makes a difference getting any kid —whether they want to be onstage or backstage — involved in our department," she said.
Campbell said “we all have gifts, and it’s great to be able to use that gift to kind of give back to the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.