NEW ALBANY — The City of New Albany hosted an information session Tuesday to explain the construction anticipated for Main Street this August.
New Albany officials are preparing for a year of construction on Main Street continuing the revitalization effort of the corridor that started in 2012. Work on the $5.5 million project is set to start in the coming weeks with the final work being completed in September of 2023.
The first phase of the project was completed in 2014, upgrading the area from East Fifth Street to Vincennes Street. The next phase will occur from East Fifth Street to State Street.
Though residents have been experiencing altered traffic and walking patterns since May, the ongoing construction is being completed by Indiana American Water Company. The utility company is investing $1.1 million into the city to replace an old pipe from Main Street to State Street to Fifth Street.
When the city submitted a federal funding application in 2016 for this next phase of the revitalization project, they were not anticipating the water company coming in and extending the length of construction.
Eighty percent of the project’s cost will be covered federally, with the City of New Albany covering the other 20%.
By revamping Main Street, Mayor Jeff Gahan said the city is looking to make the area safer, more walkable and increase handicap accessibility.
“I want you to know that I think you’re going to absolutely love the end product, we just need to get through the construction phase,” Gahan said at the Tuesday information session.
At the end of the project, residents will see improved crosswalk facilities, decorative street lights, pavement replacement, trees and green space, seating areas and more parking, along with other changes.
The seating areas will include seat walls, cafe tables, canopy tables and benches. There will also be the addition of trash receptacles, bike racks and decorative, shading trees.
Chaitanya Mamidala, a project engineer for Clark Dietz who is in charge of the project, said that sidewalks will be extended, ranging from 14 feet to 20 feet wide.
The first phase of the project will work on the south side of the stretch of road, and is expected to last until next March. The second phase for the north sector is expected to take place from March of 2023 to next August.
Before the first phase starts in mid-August, contractors will start to relocate and replace utilities.
In the last month of the project next year, workers will be laying new asphalt and striping the roads. The road will be excavated three feet deep and a completely new bed that is meant to last will be built, according to Clark Dietz Executive Vice President Wes Christmas.
Ultimately Main Street in this area will have two 11-foot travel lanes, compared to the current width of about 12 feet, according to Mamidala. The project manager noted that the minimum standard width for roads with a 35 MPH speed limit is 10 feet.
The on street parking will be eight feet wide on both sides of the road. Back-in angled parking will also be added from Pearl Street to Bank Street.
With these improvements, Mamidala said it will hopefully attract more people to the area to shop and dine and increase interactions between businesses and people.
Christmas said that the project is needed due to the poor pavement conditions, deteriorating sidewalks, storm sewers that are undersized or lacking and undersized or limited stormwater inlets.
Mamidala noted that with these sorts of projects residents typically have concerns with the time of closures.
“We definitely want to get this done faster but also we got to make sure in terms of quality everything is set in place,” Mamidala said.
Though construction will take over a year to complete, residents, customers and business owners will have access throughout the entire project. Christmas said that there will be a minimum of one lane of traffic open at all times.
Owner of consignment shop Mariposa on Pearl Street, Michelle Wells, said that her business has not been affected by the Indiana Water Company construction, besides some complaints about finding a parking spot.
Mariposa has been on Pearl Street for a decade, and Wells said she has seen a lot of changes and is excited for a beautification project.
Wells said that information sessions like the one on Tuesday are necessary to facilitate conversation between local businesses and the government.
“As small businesses, this is our livelihood, and we need to be informed in order to pivot to make it work,” Wells said.
New Albany City Council President Jason Applegate attended the meeting on Tuesday, and loved the opportunity to communicate with local businesses and involve them in the beginning of the process.
Applegate said he hopes that businesses will reach out with any concerns they have or ideas for things that could help them out but not have an impact on construction.
“They see it day in and day out, all day everyday, and their knowledge and the ability to be able to communicate that with us, whether it’s a council member, the city, administration, that I think these meetings give that open opportunity,” Applegate said.
Updates on the Main Street Revitalization project can be found on the city’s website at NewAlbanyCityHall.com.
