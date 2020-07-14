NEW ALBANY — A former Sonic restaurant building and a gas station are among the structures the New Albany Redevelopment Commission plans to raze to clear the way for future commercial and residential investments.
The commission voted Tuesday to spend about $85,000, pending legal review of bids, to demolish three vacant homes and two former commercial properties that the body purchased earlier this year.
The former Sonic along Charlestown Road has been vacant for a few years, and redevelopment officials are hopeful razing the structure on the lot will make it more appealing to a private developer.
“It’s pretty clear the private market doesn’t have a lot of interest in the property with the building attached to it,” said New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten.
Vacated properties at 1730 and 1732 Division Street will be torn down. An exact plan for that area hasn’t been finalized, but a park area for that block has been discussed.
“We want to get it cleaned up and look at what might be done to improve that area,” Staten said.
Not too far away from Division Street, the commission approved demolishing a former gas station and a building across the street along East Spring Street.
The residential property likely will be green space until another option becomes available. Staten said single-family housing may be an option for the East Spring Street sites after the demolition has been completed.
The corridor serves as one of the main entry points to New Albany, and the city is also looking at expanding access in that area to the Ohio River Greenway. Removing blight and turning vacant lots into viable properties are important for the city, Staten said.
“That’s exactly what the redevelopment commission is here to do,” he said.
New Albany will receive about $396,000 in additional Community Development Block Grant funding to aid with COVID-19 expenses and uses. The federal funds have to be used in CDBG areas, which are typically within urban locations where often median incomes are lower than average.
After a public hearing Tuesday on accepting the funding, commission members discussed possible uses for the funding.
With the New Albany-Floyd County School Corp. preparing to open for in-person instruction later this month, Irving Joshua, president of the commission, suggested using some of the funds to help with purchasing masks, hand sanitizer and other supplies for students and staff.
“We have partnered with the school corporation before,” Joshua said.
Since tax-increment financing — one of the main funding tools for redevelopment — affects property taxes and thus receipts for school systems, the commission has a school advisory board member.
Elaine Murphy, president of the NA-FC Schools board, serves in that capacity, and she predicted the school system will likely need such supplies at it prepares to meet safety guidelines.
She added that school officials are constantly monitoring and considering what’s best for school staff and students, though the board’s decision to require masks hasn’t been a popular one with every parent.
“The community is polarized right now,” Murphy said.
Another potential use for some of the funding could be spurring economic development in CDBG areas where businesses are hurting due to the pandemic, commission member and New Albany City Councilman Jason Applegate said.
“I know it’s traditionally harder to get business loans in those areas,” he said.
Joshua and Applegate also proposed spending some of the additional CDBG funding to entice a new grocery or mobile market to the former Save A Lot location along State Street.
The store closed in June, and Joshua said that “creates a food desert” in the area as most of the city’s remaining groceries are closer toward Interstate 265 than downtown.
Applegate said Kroger’s mobile market recently was stationed at a public housing site in New Albany, and that the city could see if there’s a possibility of having it come to the former Save A Lot location on a regular basis.
“Maybe it’s something where we can maybe offer some funds for them to be able to make the trip more often,” he said.
