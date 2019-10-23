NEW ALBANY — With the help of a federal safety grant, the City of New Albany will soon have more firefighters and first responders available to serve the community.
The city recently received a $2.5 million “Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response" (SAFER) grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that will help the New Albany Fire Department to increase its staff through direct funding. New Albany is one of about 300 communities across the U.S. to receive the grant, according to New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan.
On Tuesday, the Board of Public Works and Safety approved the streamlining of the fire department's hiring process. The change will make it easier for applicants to take their standard physical test, since they will be able to go offsite to take the test at various locations for a test administered throughout the year, and it will expedite the process for applicants, Gahan said.
"I'm looking forward to getting the best pool of applicants possible to serve New Albany," he said. "The streamlined process will make [it] a lot smoother and shorter for applicants."
He said the ability to hire additional firefighters and safety personnel through the SAFER grant will be particularly helpful as staff members prepare for retirement.
"I’m looking forward to having really strong group of applicants ready to serve and to have the ability to be able to replace firefighters planning retirement," Gahan said. "We'll have a group of applicants ready to hit the ground running without any delays in the process. We'll maintain really high safety levels as we have in the past and keep the city safe at all times."
New Albany Fire Chief Matthew Juliot said the additional staffing will increase the safety of New Albany citizens and the firefighters — they will be able to have four firefighters on a truck instead of three. The grant is meant to increase fire departments' abilities to comply with standards set by the National Fire Protection Association.
"It’s going to be good thing for firefighters and the safety of having additional personnel on duty," he said. "It's also going to be a relief to taxpayers not having as much overtime."
Juliot said the grant will also help the city be fiscally responsible as it hires additional personnel over the next few years. For the first two years, 75 percent of firefighters' salary and benefits will be covered under the grant, and in the third year, 35 percent will be covered.
"This helps us have the federal money to go ahead and hire, and it doesn’t blow the budget for next year," he said.
Applications should be open from Nov. 1 to Nov. 31, and Juliot expects the aptitude tests and interviews to take place soon after, he said. The department hopes to have a new recruit class by February or March. The applications will be available at https://cityofnewalbany.applicantpool.com/jobs/.
