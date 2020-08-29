NEW ALBANY — The alley adjacent to New Albany’s future city hall will be pedestrian-only and will be undergoing some major changes in the coming months.
The New Albany Redevelopment Commission approved spending $354,415 for some different items for city hall including the design of the alley, the planning for the relocation of utility generators and transformers and the purchase of furniture.
The alley design is being completed by Joseph & Joseph Architects, which is also contracted for the city hall layout.
“We want to make it inviting and make it something where people want to walk down, and also make it functional,” said New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten.
The plaza and parking area will be on the Ohio River side of city hall, which will be located inside the former Reisz Furniture building along Main Street. The main entrance will face the parking lot, which means the alley will serve as a walkway for people to access the building if they are parked downtown or are walking to city hall from Main Street.
Staten said it’s too early in the process to know what the design will entail in terms of features for the alley, but it will have to be formatted for ADA compliance.
“It will be a good connector,” said Adam Dickey, a member of the commission.
City operations including the New Albany City Council chambers are now on the third-floor of the City-County Building. The New Albany Police Department will remain at the Frank C. Denzinger Criminal Justice Center once city administrative offices move to Main Street.
City Attorney Shane Gibson said the goal is for construction to be finished at the new facility by late fall or early winter.
“Obviously COVID has kind of slowed it down some,” Gibson said.
But, he added, the building is “obviously 100 times better” than it was before the new construction began. Some advocates of moving city hall cited the need to restore the Reisz building as one reason for supporting the move while others were opposed to the cost.
Mayor Jeff Gahan said he’s pleased with the look of the new city hall and is excited about opening the facility.
“It has been good to see the old building come back to life after being dark for so long,” Gahan said. “The contractors are making progress and we will be ready to move when the building is completed.”
