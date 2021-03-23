NEW ALBANY — A project combining historic preservation, residential and redevelopment initiatives gained another partner Tuesday.
The New Albany Redevelopment Commission unanimously approved spending $75,000 on the demolition of a building and toward facade improvements to an adjoining structure along East Main Street. The funding is part of an effort that will bring a new three-story apartment building to the city along with a rehabilitated structure that will serve as a staging and potentially a museum area for the neighboring Town Clock Church.
“It’s everything that we would really like to see and do in a downtown redevelopment project,” said New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten.
Sprigler Development Company is constructing the apartments. The plan is for the vacant house at 310 East Main St. to be razed with a new building to be constructed on the site.
It will be a three-story apartment building providing views of the Ohio River in an area that Staten said is prime for new development.
“This piece is one of kind of the last pieces of downtown Main Street that really needs to be addressed,” Staten said.
The brick building next to the house and adjacent to Agave & Rye will be restored for multiple uses.
Caesars Foundation of Floyd County’s board of directors has already approved providing funding for Friends of Town Clock Church to use the first floor of the 312 Main St. building. The church, noted for its link to the Underground Railroad, will be able to use the space for staging visitor groups and to potentially store artifacts.
The second floor of the building will house apartment units.
After being questioned by commission member Adam Dickey, developers said they’re confident the building can be restored.
While Sprigler won’t be on the hook for paying back the funds, Staten said estimates show the city will see a return on its investment in four to five years based on property taxes.
Additionally, having more residents living downtown will mean more money spent locally at restaurants, retailers and other businesses, Staten said.
The project will address blighted property, bolster preservation efforts and support the city’s tax base, Staten said.
“We’re very excited about this one,” he said.
The buildings could be completed by mid-to-late 2022, Staten continued.
The plans were also supported by commission members.
“We want these buildings to complement our downtown, and I appreciate [the developers] for doing that,” Dickey said.
Mayor Jeff Gahan said the project will be a great addition to Main Street.
“It’s a super partnership between the Caesars Foundation, the City of New Albany and a local developer,” Gahan said. “It’s another opportunity for people considering New Albany as a place of residence. I know the new apartments will serve the area well along with the added amenity of the museum that will complement the church and all of its history.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.