NEW ALBANY — Construction crews can be found throughout New Albany over the next few weeks as railroad crossings are modified to improve driving conditions.
Fourteen railroad crossings will undergo reconstruction as the asphalt crossing is replaced with a concrete-based model.
“We’re excited to improve the driving conditions as some of those asphalt crossings are pretty rough,” New Albany Right-of-Way Coordinator Mickey Thompson said.
The concrete model should allow for smoother vehicular travel and also have a longer anticipated lifespan, according to a post on the City of New Albany’s website.
The project is a joint operation between the city and railroad company CSX Transportation. The city is paying $362,761 for the materials and CSX will provide the labor, according to Thompson.
Completion of all the crossings is expected to be in a few weeks, as long as the weather permits. CSX plans to work on several of the crossings at time, alternating between groups of four and groups of three. Each grouping of crossings is expected to take two days to complete.
The crossings that will be worked on are: King Street, Elm Street, Beeler Street, Locust Street, Chartres Street, Grant Line Road, Vincennes Street, South Street, Vance Avenue, Beechwood Avenue, Silver Street, McDonald Avenue, JayCee Drive and Market Street.
The railroad crossing at Spring Street has already been upgraded to the concrete model.
During construction, the crossing will be completely closed down, as the asphalt is removed and the concrete panel takes its place.
The city decided to reach out to CSX about this project as they were already in New Albany working on a railroad for Sazerac Company.
Thompson said that the railroad that runs out to Sazerac, located at the former Pillsbury plant, has been dormant and the distilling company is looking to get the railroad track back in service.
