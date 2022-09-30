NEW ALBANY — There's a brand new location for the New Albany Township Trustee's Office.
Township Trustee David Brewer, other New Albany officials and business owners celebrated the space at 2608 Charlestown Road on Thursday afternoon. The office is located within the Colonial Manor Shopping Center.
"We have a population that no matter what happens there's going to have problems," Brewer said. "They're going to have a crisis, things are going to come up. They're the ones that fall through the cracks a lot of times and the Township Trustee Office is there to pick that up."
Now there's more space to help. Brewer said previously the office at the City-County Building was small and didn't have the capability for people to meet one-on-one with workers.
That's important, because many of the issues the township trustee's office handles are very personal.
People can turn to the government entity for help with rent, mortgage, utility bills, funeral and cremation services.
The office also maintains cemeteries within the township area, including those that have been abandoned.
Now people coming for help will be greeted by large windows and a safe, clean space. There's a new conference room where people can have private conversations related to their issues. Encouraging messages line the walls in the kitchen area of the new office and the space is comfortable.
"Now we can help people in a different way. We have not been able to do this," Brewer said. "(We can)sit down and have one-on-ones because. We were in a 24-by-24 space with three people trying to work (before) and can you imagine if you had something going on, you want to come in a spill your guts and explain what's going on, you can’t."
People can also visit the office for help with job placement, some medications and more.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan spoke at the event and said some of the money used to move the office was signed-off on by President Joe Biden through the American Rescue Plan.
"I can just tell you that this is a great example of what can happen when a lot of government entities and nonprofits all work together to serve the people who need it the most," Gahan said.
The new trustee's office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. It is open by appointment only on Friday.
Call 812-948-5498 to contact the office.
