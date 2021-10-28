NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Township Trustee’s Office has donated a back-up generator to a local food pantry to make sure residents have consistent access to food.
A generator was recently installed at Hope Southern Indiana to allow the food pantry to continue to provide groceries during power outages. The township trustees board voted unanimously to fund the generator, which cost almost $13,000.
Angie Graf, executive director of Hope Southern Indiana, said the donation offers “peace of mind” for the nonprofit, which offers a variety of groceries to Floyd County residents at the pantry at 1200 Bono Road.
“It’s peace of mind that if something happens, we can continue to feed the community and continue to meet the needs,” she said. “It’s a big opportunity to just keep going and not have to shut down.”
New Albany Township Trustee David Brewer said that when the Sav A Lot on 624 State St. closed last year, he was concerned about access to groceries in downtown New Albany, since the grocery store had accepted food vouchers from the township trustee’s office. A Dollar General recently opened in the space.
“When it closed down, we went to Kroger, we went to Aldi and talked to them, and they were already doing other programs and things, so they weren’t wanting to [accept the vouchers] at this time — maybe down the road, they said, but they wouldn’t help us right now,” he said. “I get it — if they don’t have a system set up, it’s tough.”
So Brewer went to Hope Southern Indiana to help fill the gap after he couldn’t find a grocery to take the vouchers because he wanted to ensure that clients of the trustees office could continue to get the groceries they needed. When he saw the widespread power outages in Texas early in the year, he saw the need for a back-up generator at the food pantry.
“What happens if people lose their food, and all of a sudden they can’t run to the grocery because they don’t have their benefits that they can access because they’ve already spent that — what do you do in a case like that?” he said.
The generator will prevent the food pantry from having to throw away food from the refrigerator or freezer if there is an extended power outage.
“This is not something you can do later on,” Brewer said. “After something happens and people lose power, they can come here and be able to get some much-needed services. They’ve been such a great partner with what we do, andAngie and her staff have been very, very helpful.”
Without the generator, Hope Southern Indiana would quickly lose about $250,000 worth of refrigerated or frozen food if the power went out, Graf said.
Since the pandemic hit, more clients are using Hope Southern Indiana’s food pantry than at any other time in the organization’s history, she said.
Last year, the pantry fed a little over 13,000 people, she said. From July to September of this year, Hope Southern Indiana fed a total of 1,881 individuals and 792 households.
“COVID has brought in many new families and larger families, so we’re seeing an uptick in need. When food stamps were giving extra, our services cut back a little bit, but now that food stamps stopped [giving extra benefits] and extended unemployment has stopped, then our need is going back up.”
Integrity Sign Solutions, a New Albany company, also helped with the installation of the generator by fabricating the fencing, Graf said.
“They’re a local company, and they asked us what our needs were,” she said. “We needed to protect that piece of equipment.”
Brewer emphasizes that the generator will also allow other food pantries to take food to Hope Southern Indiana if they are affected by power outages.
In addition to the food pantry, the generator will also allow Hope Southern Indiana to continue other services when the power is out, including rent and utility assistance, Graf said.
