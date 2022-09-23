NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Track Club held its annual Mascot Dash during the club's fourth race of the season Thursday night at Sam Peden Community Park.
The dash features mascots from New Albany-Floyd County elementary schools as well as mascots from local organizations and businesses. The dash helps raise funds for local schools.
The NATC features teams from all local elementary schools, as students compete in four regular season races before racing in next week's preliminary match and finals.
